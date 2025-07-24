Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay tribute to war invalids, policy families

Leaders of the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee visited outstanding policy beneficiary families and individuals who made significant contributions to the revolution on July 23.

The visits were held in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947–2025), a national day of remembrance honoring those who sacrificed for the country’s independence and freedom.

The delegation, led by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, visited and extended regards to several distinguished individuals who contributed significantly to the country’s revolutionary efforts, including Mrs. Pham Thi Chinh, 96, a revolutionary war veteran residing in Cho Lon Ward; Mr. Tran Thang Phuc, 97, a revolutionary war veteran residing in Cho Lon Ward; Mr. Pham Quoc An, 76, a war invalid and veteran affected by chemical exposure during the resistance war residing in An Dong Ward; and Mr. Dang Khac Thanh, 74, a wounded soldier residing in Cho Quan Ward.

During the visits, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, expressed deep respect and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions of wounded veterans and individuals credited with meritorious service to the nation.

On behalf of the city’s Party Committee, government, and people, the city’s chairman extended his best wishes for health and happiness to each family and encouraged them to continue upholding the revolutionary spirit and serve as role models for younger generations, contributing to the ongoing development and prosperity of Ho Chi Minh City.

Another delegation, led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visited Mr. Nguyen Van Soan, a war invalid residing in Xom Chieu Ward; Mrs. Huynh Thi Tham, a wounded soldier residing in Khanh Hoi Ward; Mr. Pham Dinh Toan, a war invalid and former resistance fighter who was captured and imprisoned by enemy forces; and Mrs. Tran Thi Thin, the mother of martyr Tran Nhat Tan in Khanh Hoi Ward.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended warm regards and deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by war invalids and their families during the struggle for national liberation, as well as for their continued contributions to local communities in times of peace.

On this occasion, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc also emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City consistently and comprehensively implements policies honoring those who rendered service to the nation. He paid heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices of wounded veterans and policy families, affirming that the city’s leadership and its people will always remember and honor their profound contributions to the country’s revolutionary cause.

Another delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, paid visits to individuals recognized for their service and sacrifice, including Mrs. Truong Thi Thanh, residing in Tan Dinh Ward, a wounded soldier and former resistance fighter who was captured and imprisoned by enemy forces; Mr. Huynh Phuoc Hy, a revolutionary cadre residing in Saigon Ward; Mr. Nguyen Duc Nhan, a war invalid residing in Cau Ong Lanh Ward; and Mr. Chau Xi, a sick soldier in Ben Thanh Ward.

During the visit, Mr. Dang Minh Thong expressed his profound gratitude for the immense sacrifices and contributions made by wounded veterans, senior revolutionary cadres, and those who rendered meritorious service in the struggle for national liberation and the country’s reconstruction.

He emphasized that the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City always remember and deeply value the silent yet monumental contributions of previous generations.

