HCMC youth volunteer force offers incense to youth volunteer martyrs in Tay Ninh

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force yesterday hosted an incense-offering ceremony in tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national construction and defense.

The ceremony solemnly took place at the Memorial Site for the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Martyrs, located in Long Chu Commune, Tay Ninh Province, on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947- 2025).

The event was held in remembrance and gratitude for 99 volunteer soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the battlefield to protect the southwestern border of Vietnam.

Over 150 relatives of the youth volunteer martyrs, former and current leaders of the youth volunteer force through different periods, along with youth volunteer officers and members attended the ceremony.

At the site, the delegates sincerely offered incense in remembrance, expressing profound gratitude and honoring the great sacrifices of the 99 youth volunteer martyrs who heroically gave their lives while fighting and supporting combat missions on the southwestern border battlefield.

Below are some photos of the incense-offering ceremony.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong