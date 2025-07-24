Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC proposes naming, adjusting routes for over 60 streets

SGGPO

At the second session of the 10th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (2021–2026) on the morning of July 24, the HCMC People’s Committee submitted a proposal to the council on naming new streets and adjusting existing routes.

Delegates at the meeting of the HCMC People's Council

According to the proposal, the HCMC People’s Committee recommended naming more than 50 streets across the wards and communes of Saigon, Binh Thoi, Tan Thoi Hiep, Thoi An, Dong Hung Thuan, Ba Diem, Dong Thanh, Hoc Mon, and Xuan Thoi Son. It also proposed route adjustments for seven streets in Tan Hung, Tan Thuan, and An Phu Dong wards.

The HCMC People’s Committee noted that the naming and route adjustments were carried out in line with Government Decree No.91/2005/ND-CP, which sets regulations on naming and renaming streets, roads, and public works. The decree clearly states: “Provincial- and centrally-run municipal People’s Councils have the authority to decide on the naming and renaming of streets, roads, and major public works of significant importance.”

All required procedures have been completed, including consultations with relevant agencies, Party and Government bodies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organizations, experts, and local residents. The city’s Advisory Council on Naming and Renaming Streets and Public Works convened on June 3, 2025, and reached consensus on the proposed naming and route adjustments. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has also issued an official document concurring with the proposals.

Previously, during several voter meetings in HCMC, residents raised concerns about duplicated street names following the implementation of the city’s two-tier local government model.

By Cam Nuong, Thu Huong, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan

Ho Chi Minh City People's Council HCMC People's Committee naming new streets two-tier local government model

