SGGP Newspaper reaching further to help flood victims

The task force from SGGP Newspaper is distributing essential commodities to isolated residents of Mai Trung Hamlet (Photo: SGGP)



On September 12, donations and relief supplies from readers of SGGP Newspaper came to Mai Dinh Commune (Hiep Hoa District of Bac Giang Province). After three to four days of relentless downpours, the Cau River had overflowed, inundating houses up to their roofs and nearly submerging utility poles.

In the hamlets of Mai Thuong, Mai Trung, and Mai Ha, boats ferried people through the floodwaters, distributing instant noodles, energy bars, and drinkable water. On the riverbank, the SGGP team presented gifts and financial aid to 73-year-old Do Thi Thang, living alone in Thang Loi Hamlet. Overwhelmed with gratitude, she shared her ordeal, recounting how she had been trapped in her home due to the rapidly rising waters.

The scene in Mai Dinh Commune on September 12 was chaotic as the local authorities lacked sufficient motorboats to rescue stranded residents. Some families owned small iron boats, but navigating through the flooded area from the village center took 30-40 minutes of paddling.

Do Thu Hang, a resident of Mai Thuong Hamlet, informed that her mother-in-law had been evacuated to the village center, but her father-in-law has remained trapped on the roof of their house for the past three days. The motorboat used to rescue people in Mai Thuong Hamlet had sustained damage due to excessive use over the past few days, requiring repairs every 1-2 hours.

After waiting for nearly two hours, the SGGP team was able to reach the stranded residents of Mai Trung Hamlet by boat. Deputy Head Au Xuan Su of the hamlet informed that Mai Trung was located near the Cau River and was still experiencing rising water levels on September 12. Most families in the hamlet had lost everything and were only able to save themselves.

To reach deeper into the village and distribute aid, the relief team had to navigate through a maze of power lines. In one of the tall houses, three women were seen clinging together, waiting for the water to recede. Dang Thi Phuc, one of the three, shared that there were only three sisters in her family. Her eldest sister Dam (born in 1965), had been evacuated to Soc Son District in Hanoi before the flood. Her second sister (born in 1966) was seriously ill and bedridden, with the floodwaters reaching nearly to her knees. Phuc herself had undergone five surgeries and, due to the severe flooding, she and her sisters were unable to evacuate. Le Thi Chi (born in 1961) was also staying with Phuc. Her house had a low, old-tiled roof, and the floodwaters had reached above her altar. Upon receiving the gifts and financial aid from SGGP Newspaper readers, the three wept uncontrollably, saying, "We've lost everything, so your support is invaluable!"

In many homes, elderly people and children remained behind. In the narrow alleys, larger boats could not enter. Like other relief teams, the SGGP one had to use ropes to lower food and water in plastic bags for the stranded residents to catch.

From Bac Giang, the team continued their journey to Quang Vinh Ward of Thai Nguyen City to distribute charitable gifts. As of the afternoon of September 12, the floodwaters from the Cai River in this area had completely receded. However, all that remained was a scene of utter devastation.

Vice Chairwoman Lieu Thi Thu Nguyet of the People's Committee of Quang Vinh Ward stated that a comprehensive assessment of the damages had not yet been completed. Many residents were facing extreme hardships. Over the past day, numerous charitable organizations had arrived to provide relief supplies, including drinking water, food, and rice. These supplies were being distributed directly to each household.

Trembling as he held the gift bag and financial aid from SGGP Newspaper, Nguyen Van Lich (born in 1963), a resident of Group 10 and one of the many impoverished households who had lost their homes, shared his ordeal. "For three nights, I had to climb onto the roof to escape the floodwaters. I couldn't sleep, fearing that the flood would rise higher. I had no phone, and rescue boats couldn't reach me." Lich and the other residents expressed their deep gratitude for the immeasurable kindness of the readers who had donated through SGGP Newspaper to those in need.

On the way back, the SGGP relief team were heartbroken to witness the loss and damage suffered by the people here. The owner of Thai Bao Flour Processing Factory revealed that the floodwaters had completely destroyed more than 100 tonnes of unsold flour, resulting in a loss of billions of VND. "Many people here were quite well-off thanks to their businesses. But now, they've lost everything," he said worriedly.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thanh Tam