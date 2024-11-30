Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024 wraps up

SGGP

Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024 officially ended at the April 2 Square in Nha Trang City in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on the evening of November 29.

24.jpg
An art performance at the closing ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the closing and award ceremony were Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Nguyen Tan Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Dinh Van Thieu, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van who is head of the steering committee of the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong who is co-head of the organization board of the event, General Director of Star Global Entertainment Company Tran Thi Minh Suong who is co-head of the organization board, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Dao who is member of the Board of Directors of Nam A Bank, along with leaders and representatives of Khanh Hoa Province, the Vietnam Golf Association and Khanh Hoa Province Golf Association.

25.jpg

The Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024 was organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with the People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province and the Vietnam Golf Association. The event took place at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang, situated on the Vinpearl Tourism Complex on Hon Tre Island of Nha Trang City in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa. The event took place on November 27-29.

Images of the closing and award ceremony:

26.jpg
A dancing performance at the closing ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
27.jpg
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Nguyen Tan Tuan (L), Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Dinh Van Thieu (2nd, L), and Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Dao, member of the Board of Directors of Nam A Bank (2nd, R) at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
28.jpg
Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (R) and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
29.jpg
Ambassador of the Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024, the first runner-up of Miss Cosmo 2023 Hoang Nhung (R) (Photo: SGGP)
30.jpg
A large number of locals and visitors attend the closing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
31.jpg
32.jpg
33.jpg
34.jpg
The organizers awarded prizes of the Best Golf Tournament in Da Lat, welcoming the Vietnam Golf Festival Championship – Nha Trang 2024, held on November 16, 2024, in Da Lat City, to two golfers Nguyen Duy Hoai and Hoang Tuan Anh.﻿ (Photo: SGGP)
35.jpg
36.jpg
The organizers offer technical awards to golfers at the Vietnam Golf Festival Championship – Nha Trang 2024. (Photo: SGGP)
37.jpg
Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (L) and representative of the sponsors present the third prizes to golfers. (Photo: SGGP)
38.jpg
Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (2nd, R) and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (2nd, L) receive donations from the festival's orgnization board to support the SGGP Newspaper's charity program, "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school). (Photo: SGGP)
39.jpg
General director of Star Global Entertainment Company Tran Thi Minh Suong (R) present the second prizes to golfers. (Photo: SGGP)
40.jpg
Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van presents the first prize to golfer Nguyen Thi Son. (Photo: SGGP)
41.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Provincial Peole’s Committee Dinh Van Thieu (L) and Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (R) give the first prizes to golfers. (Photo: SGGP)
42.jpg
Chairman of the Peole’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Nguyen Tan Tuan (L), Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (2nd, R) and Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Dao, a member of the Board of Directors of Nam A Bank (R) offer Championship Cup to golfer Le Vu Phuc Hoa. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024 Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Khanh Hoa Province Vietnam Golf Association

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn