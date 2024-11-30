Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024 wraps up
SGGP
Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024 officially ended at the April 2 Square in Nha Trang City in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on the evening of November 29.
Attending the closing and award ceremony were Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Nguyen Tan Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Dinh Van Thieu, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van who is head of the steering committee of the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong who is co-head of the organization board of the event, General Director of Star Global Entertainment Company Tran Thi Minh Suong who is co-head of the organization board, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Dao who is member of the Board of Directors of Nam A Bank, along with leaders and representatives of Khanh Hoa Province, the Vietnam Golf Association and Khanh Hoa Province Golf Association.
The Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024 was organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with the People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province and the Vietnam Golf Association. The event took place at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang, situated on the Vinpearl Tourism Complex on Hon Tre Island of Nha Trang City in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa. The event took place on November 27-29.