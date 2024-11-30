Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024 wraps up

Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024 officially ended at the April 2 Square in Nha Trang City in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on the evening of November 29.

An art performance at the closing ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the closing and award ceremony were Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Nguyen Tan Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Dinh Van Thieu, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van who is head of the steering committee of the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong who is co-head of the organization board of the event, General Director of Star Global Entertainment Company Tran Thi Minh Suong who is co-head of the organization board, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Dao who is member of the Board of Directors of Nam A Bank, along with leaders and representatives of Khanh Hoa Province, the Vietnam Golf Association and Khanh Hoa Province Golf Association.

The Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024 was organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with the People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province and the Vietnam Golf Association. The event took place at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang, situated on the Vinpearl Tourism Complex on Hon Tre Island of Nha Trang City in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa. The event took place on November 27-29.

Images of the closing and award ceremony:

A dancing performance at the closing ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Nguyen Tan Tuan (L), Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Dinh Van Thieu (2nd, L), and Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Dao, member of the Board of Directors of Nam A Bank (2nd, R) at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (R) and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Ambassador of the Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024, the first runner-up of Miss Cosmo 2023 Hoang Nhung (R) (Photo: SGGP)

A large number of locals and visitors attend the closing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The organizers awarded prizes of the Best Golf Tournament in Da Lat, welcoming the Vietnam Golf Festival Championship – Nha Trang 2024, held on November 16, 2024, in Da Lat City, to two golfers Nguyen Duy Hoai and Hoang Tuan Anh.﻿ (Photo: SGGP)

The organizers offer technical awards to golfers at the Vietnam Golf Festival Championship – Nha Trang 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (L) and representative of the sponsors present the third prizes to golfers. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (2nd, R) and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (2nd, L) receive donations from the festival's orgnization board to support the SGGP Newspaper's charity program, "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school). (Photo: SGGP)

General director of Star Global Entertainment Company Tran Thi Minh Suong (R) present the second prizes to golfers. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van presents the first prize to golfer Nguyen Thi Son. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Provincial Peole’s Committee Dinh Van Thieu (L) and Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (R) give the first prizes to golfers. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Peole’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Nguyen Tan Tuan (L), Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (2nd, R) and Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Dao, a member of the Board of Directors of Nam A Bank (R) offer Championship Cup to golfer Le Vu Phuc Hoa. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh