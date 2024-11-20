Khanh Hoa tourism to be boosted during Vietnam Golf Festival 2024

With just one week to go, the Vietnam Golf Festival – Nha Trang 2024 is set to officially commence.

Kicking off the Vietnam Golf Festival – Nha Trang 2024 at Da Lat Palace Golf Course

Organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in collaboration with the Khanh Hoa Department of Culture and Sports and Star Global Entertainment Company Limited, the festival will take place in Nha Trang City under the theme “100 Years of Vietnamese Golf.”

The event aims to showcase the economic and social development potential of Khanh Hoa Province while highlighting its unique cultural values to attract both domestic and international tourists.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, Director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism, stated that during the festival, authorities will inspect accommodations, dining services, and tourist attractions to ensure service quality and infrastructure are enhanced.

Over 300 golfers participate in the Vietnam Golf Festival – Nha Trang 2024 Tournament.

Efforts will also focus on stabilizing prices for hotels, tourism services, and consumer goods, with strict measures in place to prevent price gouging that could harm Khanh Hoa's reputation.

“Additionally, the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism will encourage tourism businesses to participate and offer special pricing for members of the organizing committee, athletes, and visitors attending the festival. The department will also develop tourism products tailored to different audiences to promote and attract visitors to the festival, combining it with tourism experiences. Various promotional and tourism activities will be organized throughout the festival,” said Ms. Nguyen Thi Le Thanh.

Many activities will take place at April 2 Square, Nha Trang during the festival.

In addition to the Kids Golf Talent competition and the Vietnam Golf Festival Championship, the Vietnam Golf Festival – Nha Trang 2024 will offer a variety of unique experiences for both locals and tourists in Nha Trang. Several exciting events will take place at April 2 Square, including the opening ceremony on the evening of November 27, themed “Vibrant Green,” followed by the “Ocean Echoes” music night on November 28, which will feature traditional Vietnamese music as well as contemporary global tunes. On November 29, the festival will culminate with the “100 Years of Vietnamese Golf” Gala.

Locals and visitors can also enjoy a range of activities alongside the festival, such as the “Vietnam Golf Path” exhibition, which showcases the sport’s history, and interactive golf experiences for tourists to explore the game. The festival will also highlight golf fashion and wellness, offer a culinary showcase, and host a seminar on the sustainable development of Vietnam’s golf industry.

By Truong Nhan – Translated by Thuy Doan