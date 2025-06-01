Inl’t Children's Day celebrated with fun activities across Ho Chi Minh City
SGGP
Int'l Children's Day (on June 1) has long stood as a vibrant celebration dedicated to the “little angels.” It is a time when children are free to play, immerse themselves in a world of imagination, and receive tokens of love from their parents.
This year, Ho Chi Minh City is marking the occasion with an array of meaningful and engaging activities under the festive theme “Joyful Children's Festival, Welcoming Summer.” In keeping with the heartfelt message, “Today's Children, Tomorrow's World,” the city’s events promise a summer filled with laughter, cherished memories, and a joyful beginning to a new chapter in the lives of young ones.