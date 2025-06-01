Inl’t Children's Day celebrated with fun activities across Ho Chi Minh City

Int'l Children's Day (on June 1) has long stood as a vibrant celebration dedicated to the “little angels.” It is a time when children are free to play, immerse themselves in a world of imagination, and receive tokens of love from their parents.

This year, Ho Chi Minh City is marking the occasion with an array of meaningful and engaging activities under the festive theme “Joyful Children's Festival, Welcoming Summer.” In keeping with the heartfelt message, “Today's Children, Tomorrow's World,” the city’s events promise a summer filled with laughter, cherished memories, and a joyful beginning to a new chapter in the lives of young ones.

Young students explore drone technology at Ho Chi Minh City Children's House.

Children across Ho Chi Minh City take part in a drawing competition themed “Kids Fest—The Colorful World of Childhood,” hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the city’s Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization at the Ho Chi Minh City Children's House.

Young athletes from the Ho Chi Minh City gymnastics team continue to train diligently.

Children in the city are participating in swimming lessons at Yet Kieu Aquatic Sports Center in District 1.

The Sao Bac Dau Youth Union, operating under the Vietnam Youth Federation, has launched a special Summer 2025 recreational program for children in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Festival in 2025, young athletes demonstrated their skills in traditional Vietnamese martial arts.

The 36th installment of the beloved theatrical series Once Upon a Time, titled Descendants of the Sun God, premiered on May 31, officially kicking off the summer 2025 performance season for children.

By Dung Phuong, Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh