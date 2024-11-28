Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 opens

On the night of November 27, the Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 was officially opened at April 2 Square in Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province.

The festive atmosphere by the beach in Nha Trang City



The festival, themed "A Hundred Years of Vietnamese Golf", is co-organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the Department of Culture and Sports of Khanh Hoa, and Global Entertainment Star Company.

The festive atmosphere by the beach in Nha Trang City is truly vibrant on the evening of November 27.

This unique festival held for the first time aims to honor and promote the development of golf in Vietnam.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper along with other delegates at the official opening ceremony of the Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dang Ha Viet, Director of the General Department of Physical Training and Sports under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism; Dinh Van Thieu, Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee; Tran Trong Dung, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association in the South along with other provincial departments and agencies.

The organizing board includes Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper cum the co-head of the organizing board; Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper; Tran Thi Minh Suong, General Director of Global Entertainment Star Company and the co-head of the organizing board; Ha Huy Cuong, Deputy General Director of Nam A Bank; and Pham Hung Vinh, Global Strategy Director of Doi Dep brand.

Additionally, Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Golf Association Vu Nguyen and Deputy General Secretary of the Vietnam Golf Association Bach Cuong Khang are members of the organizing board.

The grand opening ceremony of the Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 on November 27 is a significant event, attracting a large number of locals and tourists to April 2 Square, Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province.

The Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 takes place from November 27 to November 29, including activities such as the “Sustainable Development of Vietnam's Golf Industry” seminar, the Vietnam Golf Festival Championship, the “Ocean Echo” music night, the “A Hundred Years of Vietnamese Golf” gala, the “Vietnam Golf Path” exhibition, golf experiences, fashion shows, health and culinary events.

During the opening ceremony, numerous residents and tourists enjoyed special artistic performances highlighting the prosperity and development of Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa in tourism, especially golf tourism, and honoring the diverse cultural values of Khanh Hoa Province.

Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee Dinh Van Thieu delivers his opening remarks.

Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee Dinh Van Thieu stated that the locality was pleasured and honored to be chosen by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper as the venue for the festival. The development of golf helps elevate Nha Trang City’s brand, attracting new high-income residents and travelers who are businesses with golf love, thereby boosting investment and economic activity in the region.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and co-head of the organizing board speaks at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and co-head of the organizing board stated that the festival is packed with a variety of exciting activities to preserve and promote the historical, cultural and economic values of Vietnamese golf, and make the sport more accessible to the Vietnamese people in the context of global integration.

The bustling crowd of local people and tourists garthers at April 2 Square, Nha Trang City to enjoy this festival.

Attendees enjoy spectacular artistic performances that highlighted the prosperity and tourism development of Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa.

The Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 also aims to stimulate local tourism by integrating promotional activities about the local history, culture, land and people; creating a valuable event connecting golf enthusiasts and promoting golf tourism in Vietnam, especially in beautiful and hospitable Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa.

Here are some photos at the opening ceremony:

The Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 marks the beginning of a vibrant celebration honoring the history and development of golf in Vietnam.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong