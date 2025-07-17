Unique artificial bird sanctuary in Ha Tinh Province

Multimedia

From a pristine wilderness and marshland overgrown with wild grasses, the banks of the Dong River in Thanh Sen Ward, Ha Tinh Province, in the North Central region, have become an artificial garden, a shelter for wild birds.

After nearly a year of restoration, the area has been reborn as an artificial bird sanctuary.

In early 2024, the Party committee and local authorities in Ha Tinh initiated plans and implemented the construction project of an artificial bird sanctuary aimed at conserving wild bird species. Simultaneously, the project is expected to contribute to the development and promotion of ecotourism and experiential tourism while also protecting the environmental landscape.

vườn chim.jpg
Artificial islands have become sanctuaries for migratory birds.
vườn chim1.jpg
vườn chim2.jpg
vườn chim4.jpg
Migratory birds have taken refuge in the groves along the Dong River

Following a thorough review and survey of various sites across the region, the local authorities identified the Dong River area as a vast and pristine location, featuring a diverse and remarkable ecosystem of waterways, marshlands, and vegetation, alongside an abundant natural food supply. They decided to select this area for the implementation of the artificial bird sanctuary project.

In the past, the Dong River area served as a seasonal refuge for numerous wild bird species such as herons, egrets, storks, and bitterns during the annual rainy and stormy seasons. However, due to unsuitable natural conditions, these birds eventually migrated elsewhere.

Following the selection of the site, local authorities invited Mr. Le Danh Cuong, an expert from the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with extensive experience in developing bird sanctuaries and attracting wild birds, to provide consultation and support in the project's construction.

As the Dong River area lacks natural forests and broad-canopy vegetation, the priority was to create a suitable environment by planting a variety of species, such as weeping fig (Ficus benjamina), coconut, bamboo, purple water lilies, cajeput, and other native flora to form artificial islands and designated zones for attracting wild birds.

vườn chim5.jpg
vườn chim6.jpg
vườn chim7.jpg
The ecological environment along the banks of the Dong River has become a haven for migratory birds.
vườn chim8.jpg

By mid-2024, the initiative was officially launched. With the determination of the locality and the active support of Mr. Cuong, the project received a positive response from the people, organizations, businesses, and individuals who jointly contributed labor, seedlings, and equipment to plant tens of thousands of trees and complete the landscape to create a sanctuary for wild bird populations.

Following extensive efforts, as of present, a wild bird sanctuary has now taken shape along the banks of the Dong River, where various species have successfully adapted to the newly created habitat. The area has become home to hundreds of migratory birds, including storks, rails, herons, teals, egrets, and others. Additionally, several other bird species, such as crowned pigeons, pheasants, and wild ducks, have been released into the sanctuary to further enrich its biodiversity.

The birds have not only migrated to and settled in the artificial sanctuary but have also enriched the region’s natural ecosystem, offering promising prospects for the development of a sustainable wild bird population in the near future. Additionally, the project has promoted the exploitation and development of ecotourism potential, nature conservation, and environmental education in the community.

vườn chim9.jpg
Various species of migratory birds have returned to the bird sanctuary along the Dong River.
vườn chim10.jpg
vườn chim11.jpg

According to Mr. Hoang Van Nam, 53, the caretaker of the bird sanctuary, the Dong River area was once a wilderness and marshland. Today, it has transformed into a safe haven for numerous species of wild birds. Each morning, as the sound of birdsong fills the air and flocks glide freely among the greenery, Mr. Nam and many local residents believe that the creation of an artificial bird sanctuary was not only reasonable but deeply worthwhile.

The province continues to maintain and improve the sanctuary, such as caring for the trees, cleaning the environment, and preserving the quiet, natural landscape so that wild birds can safely inhabit the area for the long term, said Mr. Hoang Van Nam.

He hoped that in the near future, this bird sanctuary would become an appealing destination for nature lovers and ecotourism enthusiasts visiting Ha Tinh.

According to residents of Thanh Sen Ward, the artificial bird sanctuary along the Dong River has already become a true haven for a wide variety of wild birds. In the coming time, as the greenery continues to flourish and the vegetation grows denser, the sanctuary is expected to attract an increasing number of migratory birds seeking a safe and natural habitat.

This effort also lays the foundation for the development of a rich, biodiverse ecological complex, an ideal destination for locals and tourists seeking nature-based experiences.

vườn chim12.jpg
Mr. Hoang Van Nam, a caretaker of the bird sanctuary
vườn chim14.jpg
vườn chim16.jpg
vườn chim17.jpg
Migratory birds are adapting well to the ecological environment along the Dong River.
vườn chim18.jpg
vườn chim22.jpg
vườn chim23.jpg
vườn chim25.jpg
vườn chim27.jpg
vườn chim28.jpg
vườn chim29.jpg
vườn chim30.jpg
vườn chim31.jpg
vườn chim32.jpg
vườn chim38.jpg
vườn chim40.jpg
vườn chim41.jpg
vườn chim42.jpg
vườn chim43.jpg
vườn chim44.jpg
vườn chim45.jpg
By Duong Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh

