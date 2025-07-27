North–South Expressway in South Central region accelerating towards completion

After more than 900 days and nights of construction driven by strong determination, the component projects of the North–South Expressway are preparing to reach the finish line.
Among them, Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon Expressway with 70km in length is scheduled to open to traffic on August 19 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2025). It has a total investment of VND12.4 trillion (US$474 million).
As July 2025 draws to a close, thousands of engineers and workers are relentlessly pushing forward on the construction site, battling unpredictable sun and rain.
Across challenging terrains from hills and mountains to steep passes, valleys, deep rivers, and complex tunnels, construction crews and their modern machinery are working day and night. Despite the inherent dangers and complexities of these work fronts, progress is steady.
Some sections of the project have faced delays due to land clearance and administrative hurdles. In response, contractors have maximized their resources, mobilizing all available manpower and equipment to accelerate construction around the clock. This intense effort aims to recover lost time and keep the ambitious project on track for completion.