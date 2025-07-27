North–South Expressway in South Central region accelerating towards completion

The component projects in the South Central region of the North–South Expressway is accelerating towards completion.

Construction units work overnight on the construction site of Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon Expressway

After more than 900 days and nights of construction driven by strong determination, the component projects of the North–South Expressway are preparing to reach the finish line.

Among them, Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon Expressway with 70km in length is scheduled to open to traffic on August 19 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2025). It has a total investment of VND12.4 trillion (US$474 million).

As July 2025 draws to a close, thousands of engineers and workers are relentlessly pushing forward on the construction site, battling unpredictable sun and rain.

Workers install hard dividers at Hoai Nhon - Quy Nhon Expressway

Many locations at Quy Nhon - Chi Thanh Expressway (through 2 provinces of Gia Lai and Dak Lak) are being cleared and prepared for asphalt paving.

Across challenging terrains from hills and mountains to steep passes, valleys, deep rivers, and complex tunnels, construction crews and their modern machinery are working day and night. Despite the inherent dangers and complexities of these work fronts, progress is steady.

Some sections of the project have faced delays due to land clearance and administrative hurdles. In response, contractors have maximized their resources, mobilizing all available manpower and equipment to accelerate construction around the clock. This intense effort aims to recover lost time and keep the ambitious project on track for completion.

Project workers work in the hot sun to open Hoai Nhon - Quy Nhon Expressway to traffic on August 19.

The mountain tunnel on Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon Expressway has been completed and ready for traffic.

Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon Expressway is nearing completion

The longest overpass on the North-South Expressway across Ky Lo River (east of Dak Lak province) has just been completed.

The contractor is rushing to lay the final layer of asphalt on Hoai Nhon - Quy Nhon Expressway.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated By Anh Quan