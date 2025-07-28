Construction project of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge reaches 99 percent completion

The construction progress of the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project has achieved 99 percent of its total volume, Mr. Tran Van Thi, Director of the My Thuan Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction, said.

Around 13.7 out of 14 kilometers of the road surface have been paved with asphalt concrete. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Thi, around 13.7 out of 14 kilometers of the road surface have been paved with asphalt concrete. All five bridges along the route, including Xoai Hot, My Tho, Tam Son, Ba Lai, and Song Ma, have been fully built.

The bridge’s main span and approach sections have also been fully asphalted, with the core construction components largely completed. Contractors are now conducting final technical tasks, including vibration and damping tests on the cable-stayed structures, and are carrying out load testing and safety inspections. The entire Rach Mieu 2 Bridge is scheduled to be fully completed by July 31.

In early August, project stakeholders are expected to convene a meeting with an inspection council to review and approve the final acceptance of the project. Following the completion of this process, Rach Mieu 2 Bridge will be officially handed over to the provinces of Dong Thap and Vinh Long for management and operation.

The Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project is expected to be officially inaugurated and opened to traffic before the National Day on September 2.

At the construction site, more than 35 work teams are busy with work in three rotating shifts per day. (Photo: SGGP)

At the construction site, more than 35 work teams have been busy with work in three rotating shifts per day. They are actively focusing on the final stages of the project, supported by over 100 pieces of equipment, 350 workers, and 70 engineers and technical staff.

All units are working with the highest determination to complete the project on schedule, in accordance with the directive of the Prime Minister.

The construction of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge started in March 2022. It begins at the Dong Tam intersection of National Highway 1 and Provincial Road DT.870 in Dong Thap Province and ends at Km16+660 on National Highway 60, about 0.71 km north of the Ham Luong Bridge abutment in Vinh Long Province.

The bridge has a total length of 17.6 kilometers and a width of 17.5 meters, including approach roads with a total length of over two kilometers. It has six lanes for vehicles with a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour. The project has a total investment capital of VND6,810 billion (US$261.4 million).

Once completed, Rach Mieu 2 Bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion significantly on the existing Rach Mieu Bridge, especially during weekends and national holidays. The new bridge will play a key role in improving regional connectivity and enhancing transportation capacity across the Mekong Delta.

By Ngoc Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh