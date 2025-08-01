Immortal spirit of August Revolution and National Day promoted

Lieutenant General Truong Thien To, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People's Army, visited and sent words of encouragement to the troops participating in parade rehearsals on July 30.

The National Flag - Party Flag Unit

The rehearsal for a military parade and procession is part of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

Lieutenant General Truong Thien To emphasized that the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2 is not only a profoundly significant socio-political event but also an occasion to reaffirm the historic stature of the 1945 August Revolution and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

For officers and soldiers, taking part in the parade and march during the anniversary celebration is both a matter of great honor and a particularly important duty. It is also an opportunity to demonstrate to the entire Party, the people, the armed forces, and international friends the steadfast will, enduring aspiration for peace, unwavering commitment to the path of socialism, and the growing strength of Vietnam’s heroic People's Armed Forces.

Lieutenant General Truong Thien To, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People's Army, visits and offers gifts to the troops participating in parade rehearsals on July 30.

Lieutenant General Truong Thien To presents gifts to male parade units currently undergoing training at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park.

The parade units have been training under Hanoi’s summer heat.

the Armored Corps Officer Unit

At National Military Training Center No. 4, leaders of the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People’s Army present gifts to encourage and motivate the participating forces.

The Female Southern Guerrilla formation

The female peacekeeping force join the military parade rehearsal.

The female military medical corps

The Female Military Band formation

Lieutenant General Truong Thien To visits and encourages the female soldiers participating in training at National Military Training Center No. 4.

By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh