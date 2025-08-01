Immortal spirit of August Revolution and National Day promoted
SGGP
Lieutenant General Truong Thien To, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People's Army, visited and sent words of encouragement to the troops participating in parade rehearsals on July 30.
The rehearsal for a military parade and procession is part of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).
Lieutenant General Truong Thien To emphasized that the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2 is not only a profoundly significant socio-political event but also an occasion to reaffirm the historic stature of the 1945 August Revolution and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
For officers and soldiers, taking part in the parade and march during the anniversary celebration is both a matter of great honor and a particularly important duty. It is also an opportunity to demonstrate to the entire Party, the people, the armed forces, and international friends the steadfast will, enduring aspiration for peace, unwavering commitment to the path of socialism, and the growing strength of Vietnam’s heroic People's Armed Forces.