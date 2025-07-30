Flag-making workshops nationwide bustle ahead of National Day celebrations

Though more than a month remains until Vietnam’s National Day on September 2, the atmosphere at flag-making and embroidery workshops across the country is already bustling with activity.

As demand surges, many workshops have ramped up production and extended working hours to meet tight delivery deadlines for the upcoming celebrations and major national events.

At the height of the production season, the workshop of Tran Thi Hoat in Chuong Duong Ward, Hanoi, is running at full capacity. With over 40 years dedicated to crafting the national flag, Hoat recounted, “In the past, every step was done by hand—from cutting fabric and sketching stars to sewing. Now, with the help of machines, we can save time and significantly boost output. I’ve passed the craft on to my children and grandchildren to preserve this sacred and proud tradition.”

Carrying on his family’s heritage, Nguyen Van Trung, 43, now oversees the operation, which employs 15 workers. According to Trung, the workshop produces around 1,000 flags per day in a variety of sizes. Wholesale prices currently start at just over VND10,000 per flag, depending on dimensions.

For nearly a month now, workers at Nguyen Van Trung’s flag-making workshop have been working overtime to keep up with production deadlines.

“This year, with the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day and the 80th anniversary of National Day, orders have doubled compared to last year,” Trung said. “Many organizations are ordering in bulk to use at outdoor events, on islands, and for community fun runs.”

Thanks to the nearby village communal house, which provides ample open space, the family has also received a growing number of commissions for oversized flags. Producing these large-scale flags—some spanning hundreds of square meters—requires advanced technical skills and substantial space. The process, from laying out the fabric and positioning the star onto the red background to sewing and finishing, typically takes more than ten days.

Flags are carefully folded and packaged, ready to be delivered to customers.

At present, Trung’s workshop is manufacturing a 600-square-meter national flag for a unit organizing festivities for the September 2 holiday. As National Day draws closer, flag-making and embroidery workshops are working at full tilt, helping to spread the image of the sacred red flag with a yellow star across every corner of the country.

The giant national flag is being urgently completed.

By Ha Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan