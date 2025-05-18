People make journeys back to Uncle Ho's hometown in May

Multimedia

During these days of May, thousands of people across the country eagerly visited Kim Lien special relic site in Nam Dan District, Nghe An Province to celebrate the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 –2025).

Kim Lien Village, also known as Lang Sen (Lotus Village), is Uncle Ho's paternal hometown and the birthplace of President Ho Chi Minh. The village also nurtured his revolutionary ideals and noble aspirations.

“Returning to Uncle Ho’s hometown!” also means coming back to the roots, embarking on a pilgrimage, and a chance to commemorate beloved President Ho Chi Minh.

Arriving at Lang Sen (Lotus Village), visitors have the chance to behold the peaceful beauty of the Vietnamese countryside and hear touching stories about the childhood of Nguyen Sinh Cung (President Ho Chi Minh's childhood name) and his siblings.

psa-anh8-9-4495-6131.jpg
A thatched house in Uncle Ho's paternal hometown
psa-anh1-6-1452-4529.jpg
Teachers and students visit Uncle Ho’s homeland.
psa-anh6-14-7345-9632.jpg
People visit President Ho Chi Minh’s maternal hometown of Hoang Tru.
psa-anh14-26-6056-5736.jpg
Visitors have the chance to hear touching stories about the childhood of beloved President Ho Chi Minh.
psa-anh9-18-3460-4976.jpg
Beside the hammock, visitors are touching when listening to stories about Mrs. Hoang Thi Loan, who is the mother of President Ho Chi Minh, and about the childhood of President Ho Chi Minh.
By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

