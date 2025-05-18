People make journeys back to Uncle Ho's hometown in May
SGGP
During these days of May, thousands of people across the country eagerly visited Kim Lien special relic site in Nam Dan District, Nghe An Province to celebrate the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 –2025).
Kim Lien Village, also known as Lang Sen (Lotus Village), is Uncle Ho's paternal hometown and the birthplace of President Ho Chi Minh. The village also nurtured his revolutionary ideals and noble aspirations.
“Returning to Uncle Ho’s hometown!” also means coming back to the roots, embarking on a pilgrimage, and a chance to commemorate beloved President Ho Chi Minh.
Arriving at Lang Sen (Lotus Village), visitors have the chance to behold the peaceful beauty of the Vietnamese countryside and hear touching stories about the childhood of Nguyen Sinh Cung (President Ho Chi Minh's childhood name) and his siblings.