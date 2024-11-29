Vietnam Golf Festival 2024: Favorable weather boosts golfer enthusiasm

On the afternoon of November 29, golfers competed in the second day of the Vietnam Golf Festival – Nha Trang 2024.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the Festival Steering Committee, and Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Co-Chair of the Festival Organizing Committee, observe the golfers competing on the afternoon of November 29.

Matches took place at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang and KN Golf Links Cam Ranh, with players alternating between the two courses.

At Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang, the mild sunlight created favorable playing conditions, though strong winds posed a challenge for golfers attempting to complete their rounds.

At the tournament venue on Hon Tre Island, Nha Trang City, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the Festival Steering Committee, and Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Co-Chair of the Festival Organizing Committee, were present to oversee the matches and motivate the golfers on this final day of competition.

Following the first day of play, the leading male golfers were:

- Group A: Nguyen Dinh Canh, Nguyen Van Phuong, and Pham Viet Hien (all competing at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang)

- Group B: Nguyen Van Thanh, Hoang Trung Thong (Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang), and Tran Van Hiep (KN Golf Links)

- Group C: Pham Duc Thuan, Jin Guangxu, and Tran Van Toan (all competing at KN Golf Links)

In the women’s category, the top performers were:

- Nguyen Thi Son (Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang), Tran Nguyen Huyen Trang (KN Golf Links), and Le Vo Dai Trang (Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang).

The Vietnam Golf Festival – Nha Trang 2024 will conclude with a closing ceremony on the evening of November 29.

Some photos at golf courses on the afternoon of November 29:

Golfers compete at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang on the afternoon of November 29.

By staff writers - Translated by Thuy Doan