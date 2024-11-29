Sports

Vietnam Golf Festival 2024: Favorable weather boosts golfer enthusiasm

On the afternoon of November 29, golfers competed in the second day of the Vietnam Golf Festival – Nha Trang 2024.

cd38f2046469de37877853-6219.jpg.jpg
Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the Festival Steering Committee, and Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Co-Chair of the Festival Organizing Committee, observe the golfers competing on the afternoon of November 29.

Matches took place at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang and KN Golf Links Cam Ranh, with players alternating between the two courses.

At Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang, the mild sunlight created favorable playing conditions, though strong winds posed a challenge for golfers attempting to complete their rounds.

At the tournament venue on Hon Tre Island, Nha Trang City, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the Festival Steering Committee, and Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Co-Chair of the Festival Organizing Committee, were present to oversee the matches and motivate the golfers on this final day of competition.

Following the first day of play, the leading male golfers were:

- Group A: Nguyen Dinh Canh, Nguyen Van Phuong, and Pham Viet Hien (all competing at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang)

- Group B: Nguyen Van Thanh, Hoang Trung Thong (Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang), and Tran Van Hiep (KN Golf Links)

- Group C: Pham Duc Thuan, Jin Guangxu, and Tran Van Toan (all competing at KN Golf Links)

In the women’s category, the top performers were:

- Nguyen Thi Son (Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang), Tran Nguyen Huyen Trang (KN Golf Links), and Le Vo Dai Trang (Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang).

The Vietnam Golf Festival – Nha Trang 2024 will conclude with a closing ceremony on the evening of November 29.

Some photos at golf courses on the afternoon of November 29:

0o9a1278-9539.jpg.jpg
Golfers compete at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang on the afternoon of November 29.
33d520a8b6c50c9b55d4-1046.jpg.jpg
c9bb8cf0a4991ec747886-2518.jpg.jpg
0719adf5e4985ec6078976-7639.jpg.jpg
1ec3352f7c42c61c9f5392-5797.jpg.jpg
4d0ec2e38b8e31d0689f62-2536.jpg.jpg
5e3cb6d0ffbd45e31cac83-9059.jpg.jpg
c1e440090964b33aea7584-2042.jpg.jpg
dd5443b80ad5b08be9c472-7599.jpg.jpg
f77363ccf5a14fff16b0-9993.jpg.jpg
By staff writers - Translated by Thuy Doan

Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang KN Golf Links Cam Ranh SGGP Newspaper

