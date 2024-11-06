SGGP Newspaper, Khanh Hoa Province launch Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024

The Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 aims to preserve and promote the historical, cultural, and economic values of Vietnamese golf within the golf community.

On the afternoon of November 6, at the conference hall of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Building in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, SGGP Newspaper, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Sports of Khanh Hoa Province and Star Global Entertainment Company Limited, hosted a press conference for the Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024, themed "100 Years of Vietnamese Golf."

Attending the press conference from HCMC's leadership were Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of HCMC Party Committee and former Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper; Mr. Cao Thanh Binh, Head of the Culture and Society Committee of the HCMC People’s Council; Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications; Mr. Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the HCMC Journalists Association; Mr. Tran Hoang, Editor-in-Chief of Doanh Nhan Sai Gon (Saigon Entrepreneur) Newspaper; and Ms. Nguyen Van Anh, Permanent Vice President of the HCMC Golf Association.

From Khanh Hoa Province’s leadership, the attendees included Mr. Nguyen Tuan Thanh, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Khanh Hoa Province; Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Lam, Head of the Sports Management Department of the Department of Culture and Sports of Khanh Hoa Province.

The Organizing Committee for the festival was represented by Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the Festival Steering Committee; Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Co-Head of the Festival Organizing Committee; Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper; Ms. Tran Thi Minh Suong, CEO of Star Global Entertainment Company Limited and Co-Head of the Festival Organizing Committee; Mr. Pham Quoc Cuong, Director of Vietnam Golf Event Company; and other sponsors, along with a large number of reporters from media outlets and television stations nationwide.

Delegates at the press conference

Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the Festival Steering Committee, shared, "The Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 aims to preserve and promote the historical, cultural, and economic values of Vietnamese golf within the golf community and, more broadly, in the nation’s development and integration into the modern era.

It strives to make golf and its culture more accessible and popular among the Vietnamese people as the country embraces global integration. The festival also aims to boost local tourism through activities that highlight and promote the region’s history, culture, and people. Moreover, it serves as a platform to connect golf enthusiasts and promote golf tourism in Vietnam. Importantly, the festival contributes to humanitarian efforts by supporting the ‘Lighting up Hope - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School’ program, which has been initiated and organized by SGGP Newspaper since 2023."

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the Festival Steering Committee, speaks at the press conference.

One of the key supporters of the Vietnam Golf Festival- Nha Trang 2024 from the very beginning is Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of HCMC Party Committee and former Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper.

He expressed his delight that, after a long period of preparation, the event had finally been announced to the media and the public. He mentioned that golf was no longer a sport for the elite and had become more accessible and popular among a wider range of players. This festival, being the first of its kind, would leave a significant impression on golfers. In addition to providing a platform for self-challenge and competition, the festival carried great meaning through SGGP Newspaper’s ‘Lighting up Hope - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School’ program, which aimed to help children access education and improve their learning conditions.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of HCMC Party Committee and former Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, speaks at the press conference.

Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Co-Chair of the Festival Organizing Committee, shared, "The Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 is a celebration for golf enthusiasts and an opportunity to bring the sport closer to the public through various exciting activities. The most exciting part will be the tournaments, with 280 golfers participating, which promises to add vibrancy and excitement to the festival."



At the press conference, Mr. Nguyen Tuan Thanh, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Khanh Hoa Province, said that the festival not only offers a platform for golf enthusiasts but also plays a role in promoting tourism and raising awareness of Khanh Hoa to both domestic and international visitors. He expressed hope that Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa would become the permanent venue for the festival.

Mr. Nguyen Tuan Thanh, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Khanh Hoa Province, speaks at the press conference.

Mr. Vo Hoang Hai, Deputy General Director of Nam A Bank, the main sponsor of the festival, expressed that they could feel the thorough preparation of the Organizing Committee. The tournament is linked to a historic event for Vietnam and involved many meaningful humanitarian activities initiated by SGGP Newspaper.

Mr. Vo Hoang Hai, Deputy General Director of Nam A Bank, speaks at the press conference.

The Organizing Committee presents flowers in appreciation to the festival's main sponsor, Nam A Bank.

Mr. Tran Viet Bao Hoang, CEO of Unimedia, and Runner-up Hoang Nhung sign a partnership agreement with representatives of the Organizing Committee.

The Organizing Committee presents flowers to Mr. Tran Viet Bao Hoang, CEO of Unimedia, and Runner-up Hoang Nhung.

Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, addresses questions from reporters at the press conference.

Runner-up Hoang Nhung - Ambassador of the Vietnam Golf Festival – Nha Trang 2024: "100 Years of Vietnamese Golf"

ACTIVITIES ORGANIZED WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF VIETNAM GOLF FESTIVAL - NHA TRANG 2024: 1. Thematic seminar: - Date: November 27, 2024 - Location: Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province - Organizer: Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee - SGGP Newspaper - Vietnam Golf Association 2. Performance activities: - Opening Ceremony of Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 – Theme: "Brilliant Green" (7:30 p.m., November 27, 2024) - “Ocean Echoes” Music Night (7:30 p.m., November 28, 2024) - "100 Years of Vietnamese Golf" Gala (7:30 p.m., November 29, 2024) 3. Side activities: - “Vietnam Golf Path” Exhibition - Golf Experience Activities - Golf Fashion and Health Activities - Vietnam Golf Festival Culinary Activities 4. Tournaments: - Kids Golf Talent + Date: November 27, 2024 + Location: KN Golf Links – Cam Ranh City + Scope: Nationwide + Expected number of golfers: 80 + Tournament rules: Golfers will compete in four age groups: U9, U12, U15, U18. Each golfer will play one round, and scores will be counted directly to determine the final results. + Prize structure: Each group will have three prizes (1st, 2nd, 3rd), and one overall champion (Best Gross). Prizes include a Trophy, Gifts, and Vouchers from the Organizing Committee. - Vietnam Golf Festival Championship + Date: November 28-29, 2024 + Location: KN Golf Links – Cam Ranh City, Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang + Scope: Nationwide + Expected number of golfers: 280 + Tournament rules: Golfers will be divided into three groups (A, B, C men; A, B, C women) and compete over two days at two different courses. The results from both days will be combined to determine the final scores. + Prize structure: Each group will have three prizes (1st, 2nd, 3rd), one overall champion (Best Gross), and other technical prizes. (Each golfer may only receive one technical prize over the two days). Prizes include a Trophy, Gifts, and Vouchers from the Organizing Committee.

By staff writers - Translated by Thuy Doan