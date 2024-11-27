Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang ready to kick off
SGGPO
By noon on November 27, preparations from stage lighting and sound installation and decorations for the 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang at April 2 Square in Nha Trang City have been nearly completed.
Within the framework of the 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang, the organizers presented a space for the “Vietnam Golf Path” exhibition, showcasing an over 100-year journey of golf establishment and development history in Vietnam to domestic and foreign visitors.
Besides, visitors can also experience the sport via trial lessons and 3D golf practice, guided by professional coaches.
Additionally, there are stalls related to fashion, health and food serving attendees over the three-day event.
The 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang will be opened at April 2 Square in Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province on the night of November 27, followed by the “Ocean Echoes” music night on November 28, the “One Hundred Years of Vietnamese Golf” Gala on November 29 with the participation of famous singers Hien Thuc, Nguyen Vu, Quoc Dai, MTV music band, Miss Kim Nguyen, Thuy Vi, supermodel Ngoc Tinh and Mister Supranational Do Quang Tuyen.
Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with the Khanh Hoa Department of Culture and Sports and Star Global Entertainment Company Limited co-organized the 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang.
By Tam Nguyen, Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong