Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang ready to kick off

By noon on November 27, preparations from stage lighting and sound installation and decorations for the 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang at April 2 Square in Nha Trang City have been nearly completed.

A rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang tonight

Within the framework of the 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang, the organizers presented a space for the “Vietnam Golf Path” exhibition, showcasing an over 100-year journey of golf establishment and development history in Vietnam to domestic and foreign visitors.

Besides, visitors can also experience the sport via trial lessons and 3D golf practice, guided by professional coaches.

Additionally, there are stalls related to fashion, health and food serving attendees over the three-day event.

Artists will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang tonight.

The 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang will be opened at April 2 Square in Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province on the night of November 27, followed by the “Ocean Echoes” music night on November 28, the “One Hundred Years of Vietnamese Golf” Gala on November 29 with the participation of famous singers Hien Thuc, Nguyen Vu, Quoc Dai, MTV music band, Miss Kim Nguyen, Thuy Vi, supermodel Ngoc Tinh and Mister Supranational Do Quang Tuyen.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with the Khanh Hoa Department of Culture and Sports and Star Global Entertainment Company Limited co-organized the 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang.

Foreign tourists have already taken check-in photos at the event.

The area of the main stage is ready to light up tonight.

All booths have been securely reinforced to ensure the successfulness of this festival amid the current windy weather in Nha Trang City.

Food and local specialty stalls have been neatly arranged.

Various valuable awards for golfers are displayed within the exhibition spaces.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper (second from right), checks the progress of the festival preparations.

Although the opening ceremony of the 2024 Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang will officially kick off on the night of November 27, residents and tourists have been already present at April 2 Square to take photos and explore the displayed products at the event.

By Tam Nguyen, Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong