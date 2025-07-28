Incense offering ceremony held in honor of fallen heroes in Vi Xuyen

A wide range of gratitude and remembrance activities have been held across the country to commemorate the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

These events honor fallen heroes, war veterans, wounded soldiers, and individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the revolution, reflecting the enduring Vietnamese tradition of “When drinking water, remember its source.”

On the morning of July 27, hundreds of citizens, officials, and soldiers offered incense and flowers to martyrs who laid down for the country at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tuyen Quang Province.

Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery is the final resting place of nearly 2,000 fallen soldiers, including a collective grave honoring those who laid down their lives in the fierce battles to defend Vietnam’s northern border.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Hien, and his family, traveled to Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery to offer incense in memory of his elder brother, martyr Nguyen Van Thanh. (Photo: SGGP)

In recent days, people across the country gather at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery to honor fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party Committee and People’s Committee of Tuyen Quang Province on July 12 held a ceremony to mark the completion of the renovation and upgrade of Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery to pay tribute to the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence.

The project not only contributes to preserving the final resting place of fallen heroes but also marks a meaningful tribute on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

A delegation of the Forest Protection Sub-department of Quang Ninh Province offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)

Hundreds of people offer incense and flowers to martyrs who laid down for the country at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tuyen Quang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Organizations and delegations from Hanoi pay tribute at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Military officers and units from localities have held remembrance ceremonies to pay tribute to the heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

By Quang Phuc, Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh