Incense offering ceremony held in honor of fallen heroes in Vi Xuyen

These events honor fallen heroes, war veterans, wounded soldiers, and individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the revolution, reflecting the enduring Vietnamese tradition of “When drinking water, remember its source.”
On the morning of July 27, hundreds of citizens, officials, and soldiers offered incense and flowers to martyrs who laid down for the country at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tuyen Quang Province.
Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery is the final resting place of nearly 2,000 fallen soldiers, including a collective grave honoring those who laid down their lives in the fierce battles to defend Vietnam’s northern border.
The Party Committee and People’s Committee of Tuyen Quang Province on July 12 held a ceremony to mark the completion of the renovation and upgrade of Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery to pay tribute to the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence.
The project not only contributes to preserving the final resting place of fallen heroes but also marks a meaningful tribute on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.