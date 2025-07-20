Vietnam’s most modern circus nearly finished

Ho Chi Minh City is striving to complete key cultural, sports, education and transportation projects in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Among them is the Phu Tho Circus and multi-purpose performance construction project, located in Phu Tho Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

This is one of the most modern facilities in Vietnam, engineered for 100 years of use. The project has a total investment of VND1.4 trillion (US$53.5 million).

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Projects, the construction has reached 99 percent completion, meeting all set schedule.

The project covers a total floor area of over 31,600 square meters, featuring two basement levels and 12 above-ground floors. It includes spaces for the circus, multi-purpose performance halls, administrative offices, service areas and restaurants.

The facility is expected to be handed over to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center before August 10, 2025.

A worker is caring for the facility’s greenery.

Stone paving work is being carried out on the front of the facility.

A worker is wrapping up the sound and lighting installation.

Entrance lobby and stairs

Workers are assembling spectator seats.

Interior stage space

Overview of the Phu Tho circus and multi-purpose theater

By Quang Huy, Hoang Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong