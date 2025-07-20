Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Vietnam’s most modern circus nearly finished

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City is striving to complete key cultural, sports, education and transportation projects in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Among them is the Phu Tho Circus and multi-purpose performance construction project, located in Phu Tho Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

This is one of the most modern facilities in Vietnam, engineered for 100 years of use. The project has a total investment of VND1.4 trillion (US$53.5 million).

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Projects, the construction has reached 99 percent completion, meeting all set schedule.

The project covers a total floor area of over 31,600 square meters, featuring two basement levels and 12 above-ground floors. It includes spaces for the circus, multi-purpose performance halls, administrative offices, service areas and restaurants.

The facility is expected to be handed over to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center before August 10, 2025.

psa-anh3-10-2669-5185.jpg
A worker is caring for the facility’s greenery.
psa-anh2-13-1455-1023.jpg
Stone paving work is being carried out on the front of the facility.
psa-anh5-6-7787-186.jpg
A worker is wrapping up the sound and lighting installation.
psa-anh6-5-6491-7492.jpg
Entrance lobby and stairs
psa-anh8-2-5678-1878.jpg
Workers are assembling spectator seats.
psa-anh4-11-8683-8065.jpg
Interior stage space
psa-anh12-15-838-5673.jpg
Overview of the Phu Tho circus and multi-purpose theater
By Quang Huy, Hoang Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Phu Tho circus and multi-purpose theater HCMC Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Projects the most modern facilities in Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn