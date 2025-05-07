Thousands of people venerate Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc’s heart sarira

Multimedia

Thousands of people lined up in front of Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda's gate in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, on May 6 to venerate the sacred heart relic of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc.

Although the ceremony for public worship and veneration began at 2 p.m., the crowds of people gathered there hours earlier amid intense heat at noon. Among them, thousands of Buddhists came from provinces and cities across the country for the Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc’s heart relic veneration.

Through observation of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, security forces were present at the gate of Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda and around nearby intersections to ensure order and regulate the traffic.

Due to the overwhelming number of people, vehicles slowly passed through Le Hong Phong Street.

By around 1 p.m., people continued to flock to Ba Thang Hai and Le Hong Phong Street in Ward 12, District 10, along with passenger buses carrying Buddhists from various provinces and cities.

At 2 p.m., the gates of Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda were opened to welcome the public for the veneration of the sacred heart relic of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc.

The organizing board managed attendees by lining them up in order of registration.

All attendees were required to follow strict regulations, including not bringing personal items, cameras, video recorders, weapons, explosives, flammable substances, food, drinks, or objects that could disrupt order or affect the safety and solemnity of the sacred site.

Some photos captured at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda before the ceremony for the Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc’s heart relic veneration:

z6574023992715-54fd85a347d8da1b92d6a11e921c0afd-4824-2311.jpg
z6574024006690-e53c71a41a930a692c03ecf761e8f1e1-7643-9405.jpg
z6574024014209-32f44b62ef72b56f7d1808ad9c5b262d-1857-1489.jpg
z6574026482270-42eec66d1f3f6305bd44589f9e40da23-6095-2079.jpg
z6574023993782-949e886702c7d253d3b90158cf144362-7758-9467.jpg
z6573864846983-4ca2991c25e1cc40f8a7239254811e0e-8380-4068.jpg
z6573864669965-9211a8d35d631543df3acf87d5df708a-3356-8143.jpg
z6573864674041-a569f24cebd0855dd03bedfde264d69a-7884-2578.jpg
z6573864811991-fb754699419e92915fac7e90cdf9212d-9897-5104.jpg
z6573864870627-3b14230a3d8d1586b1765020c75f5dbb-8074-773.jpg
z6573864917986-ac81d5419fbdb34e7d5f8dfcfeab2140-5124-840.jpg
z6573864728646-101bf30f8da69976e8581dce7b25b0dd-4902-3880.jpg
z6573864648224-18f735f0c80fcc114158a82e5aeb0168-6897-9200.jpg
By Thu Hoai, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong

