Hundreds of golfers gather in Nha Trang for Vietnam Golf Festival Championship

Golfers participate the tournament at the KN Golf Links Cam Ranh. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024 is organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with the People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province and the Vietnam Golf Association. The event took place at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang, situated on the Vinpearl Tourism Complex on Hon Tre Island of Nha Trang City in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, and will run until 29.

The tournament held on an island surrounded by water on all sides in Nha Trang is a unique and new experience for golfers. Taking a speedboat to the island, enjoying the fresh air, and enjoying the best amenities at the golf courses bring exciting experiences for participants, a golfer from HCMC said.

Nearly 100 golfers on November 28 gather at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang to participate in the Vietnam Golf Festival Championship—Nha Trang 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Pham Quoc Hung, residing in Nha Trang City, stated that the Vietnam Golf Festival Championship organized for the first time in Nha Trang contributes to promoting the tourism, cuisine, and people of Khanh Hoa province to domestic and international visitors and golfers.

The tournament is also an opportunity for golfers to experience and exchange with each other, Mr. Nguyen Dang Hau from HCMC added. He hoped that the event would become an annual event, creating a playground for golfers and contributing to the development of Vietnamese golf in the coming time.

Mr. Hoang Trung Hien from Da Lat City highly appreciates the organization and preparation of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper for golf festival. (Photo: SGGP)

According to golfer Tu Chinh, in recent years, Vietnam has been recognized as a country with the fastest-growing golf expertise. In the coming time, if the sport receives more attention and proper direction, especially in training the younger generation, Vietnamese golf will be on par internationally. To achieve this, Vietnamese golf needs systematic investment and more international tournaments to be organized for athletes to compete and improve their skills.

Mr. Hoang Trung Hien from Da Lat City said that it was his first time playing on a beautiful course, KN Golf Links Cam Ranh. He highly appreciated the organization and preparation of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. It is one of the best tournaments he has participated in, Mr. Hien stressed.

According to him, golf has only been strongly developed in Vietnam for the past 20 years. The organization of many festivals and golf tournaments like this will provide opportunities for domestic golfers to compete and improve their skills. In addition, the competition will also become a tourism product that contributes to the development of the locality.

Images of the Vietnam Golf Festival Championship 2024:

Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh