In the early days of summer, when large schools of anchovies appear in abundance, it also marks the beginning of the fishing season for the fishermen of the South Central Coast.

Amidst the vast ocean, fishermen with their fishing nets create a vivid portrait of the beauty of a livelihood through multicolored 'dances.'

Fishermen on their boats begin casting their nets. They look like artists painting countless beautiful and vivid pictures on the canvas of the sea.

Casting nets to catch schools of anchovies at sea

The fishing net spreads out like a giant lotus leaf on the surface of the sea.

Hauling in a big catch at the start of the summer season

The basket boat brings the freshly caught fish back to shore.

Fresh anchovies caught by fishermen in Xuan Hai commune.

The fresh anchovy catches are used as ingredients for traditional fish sauce or dried for export.

Mending and patching large fishing nets in preparation for heading out to sea

Fishermen and fisheries officers in Binh Dinh province release a sea turtle that had been accidentally caught in their nets back into the ocean.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh