Tens of thousands flock to downtown HCMC for military parade rehearsal

The second rehearsal ahead of a grand parade in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) was organized on main streets in central Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of April 22.

Soldiers from the Ministry of National Defense marching in the military parade (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army cum Head of the Parade Subcommittee, conducted the rehearsal.

The procession brought together participants from across the armed forces, including military personnel, public security forces, and militia units, started at the intersection of Le Duan and Nguyen Binh Khiem streets, and went past the Reunification Palace.

Leaders of the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City attend the military parade rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP)

A drum performance by the People's Police Academy (Photo: SGGP)

The second rehearsal also saw the participation of the military forces from Laos and Cambodia invited by Vietnam's Ministry of National Defense, underscoring the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between the nations.

Soldiers from Lao People's Army participate in the military parade rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP)

Soliders from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces participate in the military parade rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP)

The military parade rehearsal attracted tens of thousands of people and visitors. The following parade rehearsal is scheduled to take place on April 25 and 27.

On the morning of the same day, a squadron of Su-30MK2 fighter jets, Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters, and Yak-130 trainer jets continued to carry out a formation flying exercise for an air show marking the 50th anniversary of national reunification.

The female Special Police unit (Photo: SGGP)

People excitedly watch the training flight in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of April 22. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thanh Chung—Translated by Kim Khanh