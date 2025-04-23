Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Tens of thousands flock to downtown HCMC for military parade rehearsal

SGGP

The second rehearsal ahead of a grand parade in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) was organized on main streets in central Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of April 22.

2.jpg
Soldiers from the Ministry of National Defense marching in the military parade (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army cum Head of the Parade Subcommittee, conducted the rehearsal.

The procession brought together participants from across the armed forces, including military personnel, public security forces, and militia units, started at the intersection of Le Duan and Nguyen Binh Khiem streets, and went past the Reunification Palace.

3.jpg
Leaders of the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City attend the military parade rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP)
4.jpg
A drum performance by the People's Police Academy (Photo: SGGP)

The second rehearsal also saw the participation of the military forces from Laos and Cambodia invited by Vietnam's Ministry of National Defense, underscoring the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between the nations.

6.jpg
Soldiers from Lao People's Army participate in the military parade rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP)
7.jpg
8.jpg
Soliders from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces participate in the military parade rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP)

The military parade rehearsal attracted tens of thousands of people and visitors. The following parade rehearsal is scheduled to take place on April 25 and 27.

On the morning of the same day, a squadron of Su-30MK2 fighter jets, Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters, and Yak-130 trainer jets continued to carry out a formation flying exercise for an air show marking the 50th anniversary of national reunification.

5.jpg
The female Special Police unit (Photo: SGGP)
9.jpg
People excitedly watch the training flight in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of April 22. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Thanh Chung—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Military parade rehearsal grand parade an air show formation flying exercise

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn