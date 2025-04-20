Parade forces actively rehearse for 50th reunification anniversary celebration

In mid-April, the parade and march forces for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) in Ho Chi Minh City are rehearsing in high-intensity.

Units from military and police, students, healthcare workers and education staff all are demonstrating strong determination and readiness for this significant national celebration.

Helicopters have rehearsed Party and national flag-towing formations by soaring overhead across main routes in a majestic display.

Cannons have been positioned at Bach Dang Wharf Park in preparedness for a ceremonial salute on the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Each rehearsal session is not only a thorough step in preparation but also an opportunity to demonstrate strong discipline, great pride and the powerful unity of the entire military and people all ready for the 50th anniversary celebration of the reunified homeland.

Female military medical personnel take part in the parade rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The Vietnamese People's Navy forces perform the parade ritual, showcasing the strength and discipline of the forces protecting the sovereignty of the seas and islands.

The cavalry unit of the Mobile Police Force marches with a majestic appearance.

The artillery forces are training at Bach Dang Wharf Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

Cu Chi female guerrillas reenact the image of Southern women soldiers during the wartime.

Parade forces includes militia, doctors and religious leaders, adorned with vibrant flags and flowers, embody the spirit of unity and national pride.

Su-30MK2 fighter jets take off from Bien Hoa Airport, Dong Nai Province rehearsing formations in preparation for the parade.

The young pioneers perform a flower dance during the rehearsal.

By Hoang Hung, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong