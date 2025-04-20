Parade forces actively rehearse for 50th reunification anniversary celebration
SGGP
In mid-April, the parade and march forces for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) in Ho Chi Minh City are rehearsing in high-intensity.
Units from military and police, students, healthcare workers and education staff all are demonstrating strong determination and readiness for this significant national celebration.
Helicopters have rehearsed Party and national flag-towing formations by soaring overhead across main routes in a majestic display.
Cannons have been positioned at Bach Dang Wharf Park in preparedness for a ceremonial salute on the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.
Each rehearsal session is not only a thorough step in preparation but also an opportunity to demonstrate strong discipline, great pride and the powerful unity of the entire military and people all ready for the 50th anniversary celebration of the reunified homeland.
By Hoang Hung, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong