Over 2,000 young soldiers rehearse hard on training ground for official parade

Amid these scorching days, over 2,000 young officers and soldiers from various units have rehearsed hard at the Center for Training, Professional Development and Vocational Education No.2 in Dong Nai Province.

The training aims to well prepare for the military parade and march in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

On April 21, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters were present at the training center to capture moments of young soldiers amid intense military training exercises.

These moments are a true testament to the discipline and strength of those who serve the country.

After several months of training, most officers and soldiers marched in perfect and precise synchrony.

By Chi Thach, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong