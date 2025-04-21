Multimedia

Over 2,000 young soldiers rehearse hard on training ground for official parade

Amid these scorching days, over 2,000 young officers and soldiers from various units have rehearsed hard at the Center for Training, Professional Development and Vocational Education No.2 in Dong Nai Province.

The training aims to well prepare for the military parade and march in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

On April 21, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters were present at the training center to capture moments of young soldiers amid intense military training exercises.

These moments are a true testament to the discipline and strength of those who serve the country.

After several months of training, most officers and soldiers marched in perfect and precise synchrony.

tempimagedcbmtr-5801-1379.jpg
tempimagelrqred-3886-8423.jpg
tempimagexcxm0b-1257-6409.jpg
tempimageudiqmc-2568-1116.jpg
tempimagerglmgf-4810-7312.jpg
tempimagexbcwhe-8980-1451.jpg
tempimagezqklay-3986-5037.jpg
tempimaget9c5rk-1265-4542.jpg
tempimageqxbeyt-7328-1265.jpg
tempimagerglmgf-4810-7312.jpg (1)
tempimageqxosjw-6629-9238.jpg
tempimageq6nv5l-8107-6772.jpg
tempimageo41ms0-6789-1730.jpg
tempimageluujx2-7272-4631.jpg
tempimageinzsrg-7777-939.jpg
tempimagehxb8hb-8564-9795.jpg
tempimagelsqk2y-1719-3076.jpg
tempimagehnygnl-6726-5168.jpg
tempimagecz9mwa-9329-6244.jpg
tempimage3csdqt-8213-4254.jpg
tempimage9tcnfu-8810-6564.jpg
tempimagedhalcz-6464-76.jpg
tempimagegiwb6x-2482-8601.jpg
tempimagelp0ztl-6666-310.jpg
tempimagehjnpwd-455-7914.jpg
tempimageeraecy-3988-7517.jpg
tempimagedl6gtv-3205-9891.jpg
tempimagep3fmqq-8317-7018.jpg
tempimage1nsjfm-1955-2504.jpg
tempimagehrwkmf-7354-5482.jpg
By Chi Thach, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

