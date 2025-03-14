Massive military parade rehearsal ahead of Reunification Day celebration

Multimedia

The Ministry of National Defense on March 13 afternoon conducted a rehearsal for a military parade and procession as part of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 –2025).

Notably, among military and army forces are Vietnamese female forces from various military units.

The rehearsal program included segments such as a rifle performance by the Military Ceremonial Troupe, and rehearsal of the official military parade and procession which belonged to State and Party rituals and ceremonies overseen by the Ministry of National Defense.

The rehearsal was conducted simultaneously and streamed live from four venues, including the National Military Training Center 4 in the capital city of Hanoi, Military Region 5, Army Corps 34 and Military Region 7.

More than 5,400 officers and soldiers participated in the rehearsal across the above venues, representing various military branches, armed forces, militia and guerrilla units of the Vietnam People's Army. All of them will take part in the official military parade on the National Reunification Day (April 30).

Some images of Vietnamese female soldiers participating in the rehearsal, captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters:

2.jpg
The female military band will march at the head of the official military parade.
3.jpg
4.jpg
The female military medical corps participate in the rehearsal along with special force units across the country.
7.jpg
The female peacekeeping force join the military parade rehearsal.
5.jpg
The female military medical soldiers at the rehearsal
8.jpg
The female peacekeeping force join the military parade rehearsal.
9.jpg
10.jpg
11.jpg
12.jpg
13.jpg
The female communications soldiers take part in the rehearsal.
14.jpg
15.jpg
16.jpg
The female militia forces from the Northern region participate in the rehearsal.
17.jpg
The female militia forces from the Northern region participate in the rehearsal.
18.jpg
19.jpg
Lieutenant General Do Xuan Tung, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army warmly inquires with and encourages the female soldiers after the rehearsal.
army.jpg
Military Honor Guard Drill Team's performance
army1.jpg
Military Honor Guard Drill Team's performance
army2.jpg
Naval soldiers join the rehearsal.
army3.jpg
Female soldiers of the Military Band
army5.jpg
army6.jpg
army7.jpg
army8.jpg
army9.jpg
army10.jpg
army11.jpg
army12.jpg
army13.jpg
army14.jpg
army15.jpg
army16.jpg
army17.jpg
army18.jpg
By Do Trung, Tran Luu- Translated by Huyen Huong, Kim Khanh

