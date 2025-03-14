Massive military parade rehearsal ahead of Reunification Day celebration
SGGP
The Ministry of National Defense on March 13 afternoon conducted a rehearsal for a military parade and procession as part of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 –2025).
Notably, among military and army forces are Vietnamese female forces from various military units.
The rehearsal program included segments such as a rifle performance by the Military Ceremonial Troupe, and rehearsal of the official military parade and procession which belonged to State and Party rituals and ceremonies overseen by the Ministry of National Defense.
The rehearsal was conducted simultaneously and streamed live from four venues, including the National Military Training Center 4 in the capital city of Hanoi, Military Region 5, Army Corps 34 and Military Region 7.
More than 5,400 officers and soldiers participated in the rehearsal across the above venues, representing various military branches, armed forces, militia and guerrilla units of the Vietnam People's Army. All of them will take part in the official military parade on the National Reunification Day (April 30).
Some images of Vietnamese female soldiers participating in the rehearsal, captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters:
By Do Trung, Tran Luu- Translated by Huyen Huong, Kim Khanh