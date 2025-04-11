Forces rehearse for parade marking 50 years of national reunification

The Parade and Marching Subcommittee conducted a comprehensive joint rehearsal for the armed units participating in the parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day on the morning of April 11.

The joint rehearsal took place at the Air Regiment 935 of Division 370 under the Air Defense – Air Force Service in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province.

The joint rehearsal program consisted of two main components: The ceremonial protocols of the Party and State, undertaken by the military, and the large-scale parade and march. The session is an opportunity to evaluate coordination and synchronization among the participating units. Another rehearsal is scheduled for April 16 at the same location, with full-scale run-throughs to follow on April 18 and 22 along Le Duan Street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

The scene at the joint rehearsal

The rehearsal opened with Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopter formations flying across the grandstand while carrying the flags of the Party and the Nation. They were followed by SU-30MK2 fighter jets executing complex maneuvers over the ceremony area.

Helicopters carry the Party and National flags as they fly past the grandstand.

The SU-30MK2 fighter jet fleet

On the ground, parade formations synchronized their movement with the aerial displays. The participating units included 36 marching blocks, two color guard contingents, one honor guard formation, and 13 standing formations.

The color guard contingents open the joint rehearsal.

The parade groups represented a broad spectrum of the armed forces: ground troops, navy, air and air defense forces, commandos, armored units, female peacekeepers, Northern militia, female Southern guerrillas, female communications officers, and female military band.

The female military band

The command vehicle convoy

The cavalry block

Lieutenant Colonel Pham Dai Dong, Deputy Head of the Training and Operational Guidance Division under the Mobile Police Command, and Executive Deputy Commander of the Parade Command Center under the Ministry of Public Security, shared that the Ministry of Public Security participates in Mission A50 with 18 formations—13 marching and five standing—comprising nearly 1,000 officers and personnel. He noted that the police units were well-prepared on this first day of joint rehearsals.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Pham Dai Dong, although participating units are stationed at various barracks, the well-coordinated planning and logistics ensured smooth movement from 4 a.m. without operational overlap or delays.

Commenting on the rehearsal, Lieutenant Colonel Pham Dai Dong praised the performance of both military and police forces, highlighting their disciplined execution and spirited demeanor. He emphasized the importance of drawing lessons from the session to improve the effectiveness of upcoming rehearsals.

The joint rehearsal is positively assessed, with blocks demonstrating strong effort and high determination.

Major General Thai Van Minh, Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Parade and Marching Subcommittee, remarked that although this was the first full-scale rehearsal, the participating units performed admirably, showcasing strong effort and a high level of determination in carrying out a mission of profound national importance. However, he noted that there are still shortcomings that must be addressed. He urged all formations to intensify their training, embrace an even greater sense of responsibility, and strive for excellence in the coming phases.

He underscored that the encouraging initial results were hard-earned—thanks to the dedication and perseverance of officers, soldiers, and all participating forces. They overcame numerous challenges, particularly extreme weather conditions, with Southern Vietnam currently experiencing intense heat, following previous training sessions in the cold climate of the North. Their ability to adapt and remain steadfast in the face of such adversity reflects the highest level of commitment to fulfilling Mission A50.

Major General Thai Van Minh highlighted that this progress is also the result of disciplined, well-coordinated training conducted under the leadership of the Central Steering Committee for Major National Celebrations and Historic Events, the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense, and the Ministry of Public Security. He emphasized that the upcoming parade and march are not merely ceremonial, but a powerful representation of national pride, leaving a deep and lasting impression on both domestic audiences and international friends.

The graceful presence of the Southern female guerrillas

Looking ahead, he called on all participating forces to continue pushing through challenges, learning from each rehearsal, and meeting the expectations set forth by the Party and State leadership, the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense, and the Ministry of Public Security.

“With the proud legacy of the People’s Army, the People’s Public Security Forces, and all other units involved in Mission A50, we have once again demonstrated the unwavering spirit, courage, and resolve of the Vietnamese people and armed forces in our fight for independence. This is a living testament to the enduring strength and illustrious traditions of the Vietnamese nation,” he affirmed.

The female special police block

The joint rehearsal of the armed forces and police is conducted in collaboration between the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security.

The joint rehearsal on Le Duan Street (Ho Chi Minh City) is scheduled to take place on April 18 and 22.

The military medical force

The next joint rehearsal is scheduled to take place on April 16.

The female Northern militia

Determined and graceful female soldiers at the joint rehearsal

By Thu Hoai, Hoang Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan