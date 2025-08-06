Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Striking presence of soldiers in second parade rehearsal for National Day

SGGPO

Nearly 16,000 officers and soldiers from the armed forces and police made a striking appearance at the second parade rehearsal for Vietnam's upcoming National Day.

The parade rehearsal including over 40 marching formations was in preparation for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Photos of the second parade rehearsal for National Day (September 2).

dsc-4574-2496-7834.jpg
Leading the militia parade contingent was the formation of command vehicles representing the armed forces.
dsc-4640-2620-7276.jpg
The formations of the three main branches of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) including the Army, Navy, and Air Defense - Air Force head toward the grandstand.
dsc-4808-8489-753.jpg
The male officer formation of the Air Defense – Air Force
dsc-4842-7814-4490.jpg
dsc-5103-9883-6977.jpg
Formation of female Military Medical Officers captures the spotlight with their eye-catching attire.
dsc-5133-2550-7800.jpg
dsc-5169-2925-7397.jpg
Female soldiers at the parade rehearsal
dsc-5235-9105-5124.jpg
Formation of electronic warfare troops
dsc-5269-6475-3698.jpg
dsc-5363-9572-3445.jpg
dsc-5393-1494-1243.jpg
Male soldiers at the parade rehearsal
dsc-5557-1033-772.jpg
Vietnamese Peacekeeping Women’s Contingent
dsc-5628-3921-9588.jpg
The Armored Corps Officers Formation
dsc-5832-1526-2855.jpg
The leader of the Parade Subcommittee said that during the second parade rehearsal, the formations marched in better synchronization and with improved precision compared to the first rehearsal.
dsc-5954-8373-1440.jpg
Formation of Chemical Warfare Officers
dsc-6057-9478-1695.jpg
Female Militia Formation Representing Vietnam’s Ethnic Minorities
dsc-6115-2585-4160.jpg
Formation of Southern guerrilla fighters
dsc-6147-6635-2613.jpg
Formation of Southern guerrilla fighters
dsc-6507-6874-5438.jpg
Female Special Commando Unit under the Ministry of Public Security
dsc-6549-7209-9997.jpg
Vietnamese Peacekeeping Men’s Contingent under the Ministry of Public Security
Related News
By Do Trung, Tran Luu- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

second military parade for National Day armed forces and police marching formations

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn