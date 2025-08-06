Striking presence of soldiers in second parade rehearsal for National Day

Nearly 16,000 officers and soldiers from the armed forces and police made a striking appearance at the second parade rehearsal for Vietnam's upcoming National Day.

The parade rehearsal including over 40 marching formations was in preparation for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Photos of the second parade rehearsal for National Day (September 2).

Leading the militia parade contingent was the formation of command vehicles representing the armed forces.

The formations of the three main branches of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) including the Army, Navy, and Air Defense - Air Force head toward the grandstand.

The male officer formation of the Air Defense – Air Force

Formation of female Military Medical Officers captures the spotlight with their eye-catching attire.

Female soldiers at the parade rehearsal

Formation of electronic warfare troops

Male soldiers at the parade rehearsal

Vietnamese Peacekeeping Women’s Contingent

The Armored Corps Officers Formation

The leader of the Parade Subcommittee said that during the second parade rehearsal, the formations marched in better synchronization and with improved precision compared to the first rehearsal.

Formation of Chemical Warfare Officers

Female Militia Formation Representing Vietnam’s Ethnic Minorities

Formation of Southern guerrilla fighters

Female Special Commando Unit under the Ministry of Public Security

Vietnamese Peacekeeping Men’s Contingent under the Ministry of Public Security

By Do Trung, Tran Luu- Translated by Huyen Huong