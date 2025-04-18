Vehicles, travelers banned in downtown HCMC streets during parade rehearsal

Vehicles and travelers will be restricted from 6 p.m. and banned from 8 p.m. on April 18 on several streets in downtown Ho Chi Minh City to ensure safety for the massive military parade rehearsal.

Vehicles and travelers banned in downtown HCMC streets during military parade rehearsal.

The Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the city’s Department of Public Security announced that main streets in the city will be closed to traffic until the conclusion of the military parade rehearsal for the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification from 6 p.m. on April 18 to 1 a.m. on April 19.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 18, vehicles and travelers will be restricted, no stopping and no parking mandates will be in place.

From 8 p.m. on April 18 to 1 a.m. on April 19, vehicles and travelers will be banned, no stopping and no parking mandates will be in place.

The restriction and ban exclude special task forces responsible for maintaining public order and security.

The ban will take place on the sections on the streets including Ba Son Bridge (from the D6 T-junction+R12 in Thu Duc City to District 1), Nguyen Binh Khiem (the section from Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to Nguyen Huu Canh Street), Dinh Tien Hoang (the section from Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to Le Duan Boulevard), Ton Duc Thang (the section from Le Duan Boulevard to the place at No.37 Ton Duc Thang Street), Mac Dinh Chi (the section from Tran Cao Van Street to Nguyen Du Street), Hai Ba Trung (the section from Vo Van Tan Street to Ly Tu Trong Street), Pham Ngoc Thach (the section from the Turtle Lake Fountain to Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral), Pasteur (the section from Vo Van Tan Street to Lu Tu Trong Street), Nam Ky Khoi Nghia (the section from Vo Van Tan Street to Ly Tu Trong Street), Truong Dinh (the section from Vo Van Tan Street to Ly Tu Trong Street), Nguyen Du (the section from Ton Duc Thang Street to Cach Manh Thang 8 Street), Nguyen Thi Minh Khai (the section from Nguyen Binh Khiem Street to Cach Mang Thang 8 Street); and roads located within the boundary of above-mentioned routes including Le Duan, Nguyen Van Chiem, Le Quy Don, Huyen Tran Cong Chua, Le Van Huu, Han Thuyen, Alexandre De Rhodes, Paris Commune Square, Dang Tran Con, Thu Khoa Huan, Nguyen Trung Truc and Dong Khoi.

Military soldiers at the massive military parade rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP)

The PC08 noted that individuals and organizations are allowed to walk to their residences and accommodation facilities, or employees and officials with urgent work at agencies or units are permitted to travel on designated routes to verified destinations within the restricted traffic areas.

They must display identity documents, such as an identity card or passport, or contact the local police for assistance in accessing the security-restricted zones.

Military soldiers at the massive military parade rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP)

Drivers from Thu Duc City to districts 5, 6 and Binh Chanh will use the alternative routes, including Vo Nguyen Giap – Mai Chi Tho – Thu Thiem Tunnel – Vo Van Kiet.

Drivers from Thu Duc City to District 10 and Tan Binh can take the route of Vo Nguyen Giap – Mai Chi Tho – Thu Thiem Tunnel – Vo Van Kiet – Tran Dinh Xu (or Nguyen Van Cu) – Tran Hung Dao – Nguyen Van Cu – Ly Thai To – 3 Thang 2 (February 3).

Vehicles going from Thu Duc City to districts 1, 5, 6, 10, Binh Tan, and Binh Chanh can also use the alternative routes, including:

Vo Nguyen Giap – Saigon Bridge – Dien Bien Phu – Dinh Tien Hoang – Vo Thi Sau – 3 Thang 2;

Vo Nguyen Giap – Saigon Bridge – Dien Bien Phu – Hang Xanh junction – Bach Dang – Phan Dang Luu – Hoang Van Thu – Phan Dinh Giot – Truong Son;

Vo Nguyen Giap – Vo Van Ngan – To Ngoc Van – Pham Van Dong – Hong Ha – Truong Son – Tan Son Nhat Airport;

Truong Son – Hoang Van Thu – Xuan Hong – Xuan Dieu – Truong Chinh – Ly Thuong Kiet – Lac Long Quan.

Vehicles going from Cu Chi, Tan Binh and District 12 to districts 4, 6, 7, 10, Nha Be, Can Gio and Thu Duc City will use the alternative routes including:

Le Quang Dao – Le Duc Anh – Do Muoi;

Le Quang Dao- Truong Chinh – Cong Hoa – Hoang Van Thu – Nguyen Van Troi – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia – Vo Thi Sau – 3 Thang 2;

Le Quang Dao – Truong Chinh – Cach Mang Thang 8 – Dan Chu Roundabout – 3 Thang 2 - Ly Thai To – Nguyen Van Cu – Nguyen Van Cu Bridge – Duong Ba Trac – Him Lam Bridge towards districts 4, 7, Nha Be, Can Gio;

Le Quang Dao – Truong Chinh – Ly Thuong Kiet – Hong Bang – Chau Van Liem to district 6 and 10;

Truong Chinh – Cach Mang Thang 8 – 3 Thang 2 – Ly Thai To- Nguyen Van Cu – Thu Thiem Tunnel – Mai Chi Tho towards Thu Duc City;

Truong Chinh – Cong Hoa – Hoang Van Thu – Phan Dang Luu- Bach Dang – Xo Viet Nghe Tinh – Dien Bien Phu – Saigon Bridge towards Thu Duc City or Hoang Van Thu – Phan Dinh Giot - Truong Son – Hong Ha – Pham Van Dong towards Thu Duc City.

Vehicles going from Binh Thanh District to districts 10, 11, 12, Cu Chi, and Hoc Mon will use the alternative routes including;

Dien Bien Phu – Dinh Tien Hoang – Vo Thi Sau – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia or Cong Truong Dan Chu Roundabout – 3 Thang 2;

Dien Bien Phu – Xo Viet Nghe Tinh – Bach Dang – Phan Dang Luu – Hoang Van Thu – Lang Cha Ca Roundabout.

Vehicles going from Districts 4 and 7 to Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, and Tan Binh will use the alternative routes, including:

Nguyen Van Linh – Tan Thuan Bridge 1 (or Tan Thuan Bridge 2) – Nguyen Tat Thanh – Hoang Dieu – Ong Lanh Bridge – Tran Hung Dao – Nguyen Van Cu – Ly Thai To – 3 Thang 2 – Ly Thuong Kiet – Hoang Van Thu – Cong Hoa – Truong Chinh – Le Quang Dao;

Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho – Nguyen Thi Thap – Him Lam Bridge – Kenh Xang Bridge – Duong Ba Trac – Nguyen Van Cu – Ly Thai To – Nga 7 Roundabout - 3 Thang 2 – Dan Chu Roundabout – Cach Manh Thang 8 – Xuan Dieu – Xuan Hong – Truong Chinh – Le Quang Dao;

Nguyen Tat Thanh – Hoang Dieu – Ong Lanh Bridge – Tran Hung Dao – Nguyen Van Cu – Ly Thai To – 3 Thang 2 – Ly Thuong Kiet to Tan Binh District and Tan Son Nhat Airport;

Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho – Kenh Te Bridge – Khanh Hoi- Ben Van Don – Nguyen Van Cu Bridge – Nguyen Van Cu – Ly Thai To – 3 Thang 2.

Military soldiers at the massive military parade rehearsal. (Photo: SGGP)

Vehicles will not be allowed to stop or park on bridges and roads where events are taking place and must follow directions from traffic controllers and the traffic signal control system, as the Traffic Police of the city requested.

Residents can watch the military-civilian parade marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification in Ho Chi Minh City on April 30 on 20 large LED screens installed along the streets of Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Loi, Nguyen Hue, Dong Khoi, Dien Bien Phu, and Nguyen Dinh Chieu.

By Chi Thach—Translated by Kim Khanh