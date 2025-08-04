A close-up look at suspension bridges swept away in Nghe An flood
SGGPO
The historic flood that struck overnight on July 22–23 swept away multiple suspension bridges in western communes of Nghe An Province, leaving entire villages cut off and hundreds of households in hardship.
In addition to submerging or destroying over 7,000 homes, the unprecedented flood caused widespread devastation to infrastructure and transportation networks across the province. Notably, six suspension bridges were completely washed away, resulting in damages worth tens of billions of Vietnamese dong. These bridges had been State-funded projects, aimed at boosting socio-economic development and improving access for ethnic minority communities in the mountainous western region of Nghe An.
Tuong Duong District was among the hardest hit. Within a single night, three suspension bridges in the district were destroyed by floodwaters. Of particular significance were the bridges at Chan and Mac villages, which served as vital lifelines connecting four remote villages — Mac, Lau, Nhan, and Chan — to the center of Tuong Duong Commune across the Lam River.
With the only access road severed, nearly 400 households in the four villages have been cut off for more than ten days, relying entirely on relief supplies delivered via motorboats across the river.
According to Mr. Le Van Luong, Party Secretary of Tuong Duong Commune, local authorities have submitted an urgent request to the province for support in establishing two ferry terminals to facilitate the transport of essential goods and meet the daily needs of the isolated communities.