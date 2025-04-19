HCMC witnesses rehearsals for the upcoming parade and march

Ho Chi Minh City was conducting rehearsals for the upcoming parade and march commemorating the 50th anniversary of National Reunification on April 30.

Last night in Ho Chi Minh City, military and police forces conducted a rehearsal of the parade and march in preparation for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

Senior officials from the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, and the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City attend and oversee the parade rehearsal.

A second practice session is set for the evening of April 22, followed by a preliminary rehearsal on April 25 and a final rehearsal on April 27.

Before the rehearsal, the Traffic Police Department of Ho Chi Minh City Police (PC08) announced the traffic flow modification in the downtown area of Ho Chi Minh City to facilitate the parade rehearsal.

Earlier in the morning, the Air Defense - Air Force continued to conduct practical training exercises involving formations of Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters, as well as Yak-130 and Su-30MK2 aircraft. These exercises are part of the preparations for their participation in the performance segment of the ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

This marks the third aerial training session held in Ho Chi Minh City in preparation for the anniversary. Notably, it included the first coordinated helicopter formation flight carrying the Party flag and National flag within the city.

Flight crews and helicopters from Regiment 917 (Division 370), Regiment 916 (Division 371), and Regiment 930 (Division 372) took part in the flag-bearing formation. Arranged in three vertical groups—comprising formations of three, four, and three aircraft respectively—the crews executed a visually striking flight display that was enthusiastically received by both residents and visitors.

Upon completion, the entire formation conducted the flag-raising maneuver in strict accordance with the operational plans and procedures established by authorities, successfully concluding the training mission over central Ho Chi Minh City with absolute safety.

Rehearsals for the upcoming parade and march commemorating the 50th anniversary of National Reunification on April 30.

Aerial training session in HCMC. Flights carry the party flag and national flag

Aerial training session in HCMC. Flights carry the party flag and national flag

Helicopeters fly over HCMC's skyscrapers along the Saigon River

City dwellers gather to see the parade and march

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan