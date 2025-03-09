Sports

Run to Live 2025: Professional runners take championships in 21km final

SGGPO

Runners Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Pham Thi Hong Le finished first in the men's and women’s 21-kilometer categories in the “Run to Live 2025” running race.

1000012889-7170-496.jpg
Runner Hoang Nguyen Thanh finishes first in the men's 21-kilometer category in the “Run to Live 2025” running race. (Photo: SGGP)

Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Pham Thi Hong Le completed the marathon in 1 hour 12 minutes 30 seconds and 1 hour 21 minutes 37 seconds, respectively.

It is the second time that runner Hoang Nguyen Thanh won the men's 21-kilometer category in the “Run to Live” running race. He won the men's race in 1 hour 09 minutes 29 seconds last year.

Le Thi Kha Ly came second with 1 hour 26 minutes 3 seconds in the female half marathon, while Nguyen Thi Thu Ha got the third place with 1 hour 27 seconds 48 seconds.

1000012883-3534-8648.jpg
Pham Thi Hong Le comes first in the women's 21-kilometer category with 1 hour 21 minutes 37 seconds. (Photo: SGGP)

After the first season, the “Run to Live” race has gradually become a traditional running event in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and a reliable race for the running community domestically and internationally.

This year, the running race attracted 10,000 people competing in 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km. Runners traversed the city’s popular iconic buildings, such as Ba Son Bridge, Saigon Riverside Park, Sala Park, and Thanh My Loi Park.

The 2nd edition of Run To Live presented two special prizes worth VND400 million (US$15,695) to winners who surpassed the national records set at the men's and women’s 21-kilometer categories. Each winner will receive an award worth VND200 million.

1000012882-7692-4054.jpg
The “Run to Live 2025” running race attracts 10,000 people competing in 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km. (Photo: SGGP
Related News
By Nguyen Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Run To Live 2025 Hoang Nguyen Thanh Pham Thi Hong Le 21-kilometer category

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn