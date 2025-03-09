Run to Live 2025: Professional runners take championships in 21km final

Runners Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Pham Thi Hong Le finished first in the men's and women’s 21-kilometer categories in the “Run to Live 2025” running race.

Runner Hoang Nguyen Thanh finishes first in the men's 21-kilometer category in the “Run to Live 2025” running race. (Photo: SGGP)

Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Pham Thi Hong Le completed the marathon in 1 hour 12 minutes 30 seconds and 1 hour 21 minutes 37 seconds, respectively.

It is the second time that runner Hoang Nguyen Thanh won the men's 21-kilometer category in the “Run to Live” running race. He won the men's race in 1 hour 09 minutes 29 seconds last year.

Le Thi Kha Ly came second with 1 hour 26 minutes 3 seconds in the female half marathon, while Nguyen Thi Thu Ha got the third place with 1 hour 27 seconds 48 seconds.

Pham Thi Hong Le comes first in the women's 21-kilometer category with 1 hour 21 minutes 37 seconds. (Photo: SGGP)

After the first season, the “Run to Live” race has gradually become a traditional running event in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and a reliable race for the running community domestically and internationally.

This year, the running race attracted 10,000 people competing in 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km. Runners traversed the city’s popular iconic buildings, such as Ba Son Bridge, Saigon Riverside Park, Sala Park, and Thanh My Loi Park.

The 2nd edition of Run To Live presented two special prizes worth VND400 million (US$15,695) to winners who surpassed the national records set at the men's and women’s 21-kilometer categories. Each winner will receive an award worth VND200 million.

The “Run to Live 2025” running race attracts 10,000 people competing in 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km. (Photo: SGGP

By Nguyen Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh