Vietnamese sports increasingly utilize artificial intelligence assistants

The Vietnam Department of Physical Education and Sports has recently entered into a partnership with a technology firm to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into high-performance sports training, progressively working towards the objective of attaining success at the Asiad and Olympic Games.

The national shooting range is anticipated to be equipped with additional sensors for AI to capture athlete data.

Director Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet of Vietnam's Department of Physical Education and Sports stated that Vietnamese sports aim to secure gold medals at the Asiad and Olympics in the near future, relying on the authentic abilities of the country’s athletes.

To achieve this, the application of AI technology in high-performance sports training is essential, especially in the context of the rapidly advancing digital technology trend across various sectors of society today.

The implementation of AI technology will be piloted in four national sports teams such as boxing, archery, shooting, and Taekwondo. Specifically, the focus will be on analyzing key factors such as shooting paths and trajectories for shooting and archery, as well as stability, injury prevention, and accuracy for Taekwondo and boxing.

The application of AI will assist in processing large amounts of athlete data from the start of training, throughout the training process, practice, and competitions. Athletes' metrics are quantified for comparison with world-class standards, enabling coaching staff to develop training plans and identify optimal performance peaks. Following trials with four teams, based on real-world result evaluations, the sports industry will begin implementing AI across multiple sports and key national teams to achieve optimal results through the integration of technology and in-depth professional coaching.

In parallel with signing technology cooperation agreements, Vietnam's sports industry is also finalizing its digital transformation project, which will soon be implemented in practice. This project will bring about a significant shift in updating and managing athlete data systematically and scientifically. This will be highly beneficial when integrated with AI applications in training and competition to enhance athletes' performance.

Specifically, athlete input data will be collected from provincial training centers during talent selection, at provincial teams, youth teams and national teams. This creates a personal profile for each athlete, facilitating more effective training and management.

Previously, the sports industry had widely adopted and equipped national sports teams with the Mycoach Pro software. When coaches of these teams master and utilize the software’s features, they can understand metrics from data analysis of each athlete in training through integrated smart devices such as tablets, smartphones, or laptops.

By Minh Chien - Translated by Anh Quan