Vietnam to host its first PPA Tour Asia Pickleball Tournament

Vietnam will host its inaugural PPA Tour Asia pickleball tournament, the Vietnam Open 2025, in Ho Chi Minh City from September 4 to 7.

The Vietnam Open will be the final leg of the PPA Tour Asia 2025 series, following China’s Hong Kong Open from August 21 to 24 and the Sansan Fukuoka Open in Japan from August 26 to 31.

This announcement was made on the official website of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour on July 14.

Trinh Linh Giang competes at the recent Panas Malaysia Open. (Photo PPA Tour)

According to the organizers, the decision to expand to Vietnam stems from the rapid growth of the pickleball movement in the country and the impressive performance of player Trinh Linh Giang at the recent Panas Malaysia Open, where he won the gold medal in the Pro men's singles with a convincing 2-0 victory over Indian player Vanshik Kapadia.

The PPA noted that player Trinh Linh Giang's playing style and agile movements left a strong impression, and his emotional reflections after the final match resonated with global audiences.

"Trinh Linh Giang's fans can witness him compete in Ho Chi Minh City. Following his breakthrough performance in Malaysia, all eyes are on Vietnam", said a representative of the PPA Tour.

Vietnamplus