Vietnamese football team aims to qualify for World Cup 2034

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong has signed Decision No. 2368/QĐ-BVHTTDL approving the Vietnam Football Development Plan to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Under the plan, Vietnam’s football development goals and strategic tasks over the next 20 years are divided into two phases.

The Vietnamese national football team has set the goal to qualify for the 2034 FIFA World Cup in the country's newly approved long-term football development plan.

As for the Vietnam men’s national football team, the goal for the 2025–2030 period is to reach the third round of 2030 World Cup qualifiers. And then, the team strives to qualify for the 2034 World Cup finals.

The team also targets to qualify for the finals of 2031 AFC Asian Cup.

Meanwhile, the women’s national team is assigned more targets. Specifically, from now until 2030, the Vietnam women’s national team is tasked with winning gold medals at the SEA Games in 2025, 2027 and 2029.

In Asian events, the team sets a target of entering the semifinals of the Asian Games (ASIAD) in 2026 and 2030, and to pass the group stage of the Asian Cup 2026 to enter the semifinals of this tournament.

Alongside those goals, the Vietnamese women’s football team will strive to qualify for the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cups, and secure a spot at least once in the 2028 or 2032 Olympics.

These two targets require substantial investment from the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) as part of a long-term plan, involving the national league, training programs and participation in various international tournaments.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong