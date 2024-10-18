Run To Live 2025 attracts over 4,500 athletes after first days of its launch

As of the present, the "Run To Live 2025" tournament has attracted more than 4,500 athletes competing at distances of five kilometers, ten kilometers, and half marathon (21 kilometers).

In the Super Early Bird, around 4,500 athletes register to participate in the race. (Photo: SGGP)

The Run to Live 2025 is organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, Miracle Entertainment Group, and the Management Board for Thu Thiem Urban Development. The charity running race raising funds for athletes in HCMC and disadvantaged children across the country is scheduled to take place on March 7-9, 2025 in Thu Duc City. It is expected to attract 10,000 people competing in 5km, 10km, and 21 km.

More than 10 running clubs and communities have chosen season 2 of Run To Live 2025 to create a collaborative space that connects people, such as P2P Community, Superman Night Run, Adidas Runners Saigon, Phu My Hung Runners Club, Skechers Running Club Vietnam, Quy Nhon Morning Run, and An Suong Runners and more.

As a new competition in the running races in HCMC and Vietnam, the Run To Live race has received positive feedback from professionals and the community for its successful organization of the Run To Live 2024 which attracted more than 7,000 participants.

The running race is expected to become a popular event for the running community throughout the country and spread the best motivation for exercising and living a healthy life as well as give meaningful assistance to underprivileged people and children across the country.

Registration for the Run To Live 2025 officially opened on September 30 at the official website www.runtolive.vn. In the Super Early Bird stage, around 4,500 athletes registered to participate in the race.

In the Early Bird stage starting from October 16 to November 15, runners will enjoy promotional ticket prices starting from VND619,000 (US$24.5) for the 5 km distance, VND849,000 (US$33.6) for 10 km, and VND1,009,000 (US$40) for half marathon.

Related News Registration for Run To Live 2025 officially opens

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh