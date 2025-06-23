Vietnam hosts Asian Muay Thai Championship for first time

This year’s tournament has gathered over 300 coaches, athletes, and referees from 18 countries and territories, competing in 28 combat weight categories and eight performance categories.

This year’s tournament has gathered over 300 coaches, athletes, and referees from 18 countries and territories, competing in 28 combat weight categories and eight performance categories. Vietnam’s team has 50 athletes, including six from Thai Nguyen province.

The 2025 Asian Muay Thai Championship officially kicked off on June 21 in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, marking the first time Vietnam has hosted this continental sporting event.

Co-organised by the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the provincial People’s Committee, the championship runs from June 21 to 26.

Athletes compete in 28 combat weight categories and eight performance categories (Photo: VNA)

The opening ceremony was attended by leaders of the Sports Authority of Vietnam and Thai Nguyen province, along with President of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) Sakchye Tapsuwan, IFMA Secretary-General Stephan Fox, and Secretary-General of the Asian Muaythai Federation Tan Chee Long.

Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh highlighted the championship as a significant sporting occasion and a platform for regional exchange and friendship through the unifying spirit of sport.

He noted that the event also serves as a valuable opportunity for Thai Nguyen to introduce its people and landscapes to international guests, while gaining experience in hosting large-scale sports competitions.

Vietnamplus