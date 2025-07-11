Vietnam secures 11 gold medals at 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships

Vietnam’s weightlifting team finished the 2025 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships with a total of 11 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze medals as of the early morning of July 11 (Vietnam time).

As reported by the coaching staff, in the junior championship events, Vietnamese athletes secured eight gold, six silver and two bronze medals. In the youth championship category, the Vietnamese youth weightlifting team won three gold, five silver and eight bronze medals.

Vietnam’s young weightlifters win 11 gold medals across various events at the 2025 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships. (Photo: Luu Van)

With these results, Vietnam ranked third overall in this year’s tournament behind Kazakhstan and India.

Mr. Luu Van Thang, Head Coach of the Vietnamese youth weightlifting team shared that this year, young athletes from many countries performed fiercely. At this tournament, Vietnam sent athletes who had been groomed with long-term development goals.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong