Vietnam secures 11 gold medals at 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships

As reported by the coaching staff, in the junior championship events, Vietnamese athletes secured eight gold, six silver and two bronze medals. In the youth championship category, the Vietnamese youth weightlifting team won three gold, five silver and eight bronze medals.
With these results, Vietnam ranked third overall in this year’s tournament behind Kazakhstan and India.
Mr. Luu Van Thang, Head Coach of the Vietnamese youth weightlifting team shared that this year, young athletes from many countries performed fiercely. At this tournament, Vietnam sent athletes who had been groomed with long-term development goals.