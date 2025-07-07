Nguyen Thuy Linh finishes runner-up in women’s singles at Yonex Canada Open 2025

Nguyen Thuy Linh advanced to the women’s singles final at the Yonex Canada Open 2025 but fell short of capturing the title in a match that defied expectations.

In the early hours of July 7 (Vietnam time), Nguyen Thuy Linh entered the championship match of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament with high confidence, facing Japan’s Manami Suizu. The Vietnamese player was seeded second, while her Japanese opponent held the sixth seed.

Right from the opening game, Nguyen Thuy Linh adopted an aggressive, high-tempo playing style to push Manami Suizu into a defensive posture. However, the Japanese shuttler responded with composure and tactical discipline, effectively neutralizing Nguyen Thuy Linh’s powerful smashes. Manami Suizu took control and wrapped up the first game with a commanding 21-12 win.

The second game followed a similar one-sided pattern. Suizu capitalized on key moments and maintained her dominance to close out the match 21-14, securing a straight-sets victory after 40 minutes of play.

This result was a disappointment for Nguyen Thuy Linh, who had fought valiantly throughout the tournament and was eager to claim her first-ever title on the BWF World Tour Super circuit. Earlier this year, in February, she also reached the final of the German Open 2025 but suffered a narrow defeat in another hard-fought match.

The Yonex Canada Open 2025 is part of the BWF World Tour Super 300 series. Following the tournament, Vietnamese players Nguyen Hai Dang, Nguyen Thuy Linh, and Le Duc Phat are scheduled to return home on July 8.

