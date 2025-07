The 2025 Wushu Taolu Asian Cup concluded late on July 6 (local time) in China. Vietnam’s national wushu team earned a total of two gold, eight silver and two bronze medals, finishing third overall in the tournament.

The Vietnam wushu team met its goal by winning two golds at the 2025 Wushu Taolu Asian Cup. (Photo: Minh Minh)

On the final day of the competition, both gold medals were secured in the women’s 56-kilogram weight category and the women’s 60-kilometer weight category.

Additionally, Vietnam also won two silver medals and one bronze medals in Taolu events.

At the tournament, the Vietnam wushu team registered 19 athletes.

In August, the Vietnam wushu team will participate in the 2025 World Games, followed by the 2025 World Wushu Championships.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong