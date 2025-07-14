Sports

Vietnam wins 41 gold medals on first day of Jujitsu Southeast Asian Championship

The Vietnamese national jujitsu team temporarily ranks first at the ongoing 2025 Jujitsu Southeast Asian Regional Championship in Manila, the Philippines.

Eight countries in the region have registered to compete, including the host nation of the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Laos.

Jujitsu martial athletes began competing in various categories on July 12 (local time).

Vietnam achieved an impressive result on the first day, securing 41 gold, 35 silver, and 42 bronze medals, temporarily standing first overall.

Young Vietnamese jujitsu athletes also dominated championship titles in the U16, U18 and U21 age groups.

img-6320-8196-1438.jpg
Vietnamese jujitsu athletes secure gold medals at the 2025 Southeast Asian Championship in the Philippines. (Photo: JJAU)

Head Coach of the Vietnamese jujitsu team Bui Dinh Tien stated that each athlete's goal was to gain experience and study their opponents at the 2025 Southeast Asian Championship, in preparation for the 33rd SEA Games in 2025.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

