Registration for Run To Live 2025 officially opens

Registration for the Run To Live 2025 officially opened on September 30, allowing people to apply for the expected number of 10,000 slots through the official website www.runtolive.vn

The charity running race raising funds for athletes in HCMC and disadvantaged children across the country is scheduled to take place on March 7-9, 2025 in Thu Duc City. It is expected to attract 10,000 people competing in 5km, 10km, and 21 km. Runners will traverse the city’s popular iconic buildings, such as Ba Son Bridge, Saigon Riverside Park, Sala Park, and Thanh My Loi Park.

The 2nd edition of Run To Live will present two special prizes worth VND400 million to winners who surpass the national records set at the men's and women’s 21-kilometer categories. Each winner will receive an award worth VND200 million.

In the Run To Live 2024 which took place March 8-10 , runners Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa finished first in the men's and women’s 21-kilometer categories.

Runners Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Nguyen Thi Oanh, members of the Vietnam national marathon team hold the 21-km half marathon record. At the Vietnam International Half Marathon in January, Hoang Nguyen Thanh secured the 21-km half marathon record, with a time of 1 hour 6 minutes and 40 seconds. Nguyen Thi Oanh led from the start to the end of the women's 21.1km event, finishing first with a time of 1 hour 15 minutes and 10 seconds.

The event’s organizer, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper said that the Run To Live 2024 is part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program taken by the SGGP Newspaper to build libraries, computer rooms and offering gifts to students in schools in remote areas of provinces and cities throughout the country, and also aims to raise funds for athletes in the city with the support of the HCMC National Sports Training Center.

Related News Run To Live 2025 to officially open registration for public on September 30

By Nguyen Anh - Translated by Kim Khanh