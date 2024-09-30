Sports

Registration for Run To Live 2025 officially opens

SGGP

Registration for the Run To Live 2025 officially opened on September 30, allowing people to apply for the expected number of 10,000 slots through the official website www.runtolive.vn

thong-bao-raceday-1280x800-bao-chi-2-5224.jpg.webp

The charity running race raising funds for athletes in HCMC and disadvantaged children across the country is scheduled to take place on March 7-9, 2025 in Thu Duc City. It is expected to attract 10,000 people competing in 5km, 10km, and 21 km. Runners will traverse the city’s popular iconic buildings, such as Ba Son Bridge, Saigon Riverside Park, Sala Park, and Thanh My Loi Park.

The 2nd edition of Run To Live will present two special prizes worth VND400 million to winners who surpass the national records set at the men's and women’s 21-kilometer categories. Each winner will receive an award worth VND200 million.

In the Run To Live 2024 which took place March 8-10 , runners Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa finished first in the men's and women’s 21-kilometer categories.

Runners Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Nguyen Thi Oanh, members of the Vietnam national marathon team hold the 21-km half marathon record. At the Vietnam International Half Marathon in January, Hoang Nguyen Thanh secured the 21-km half marathon record, with a time of 1 hour 6 minutes and 40 seconds. Nguyen Thi Oanh led from the start to the end of the women's 21.1km event, finishing first with a time of 1 hour 15 minutes and 10 seconds.

1280x800-bao-chi-2-9764.jpg.webp

The event’s organizer, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper said that the Run To Live 2024 is part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program taken by the SGGP Newspaper to build libraries, computer rooms and offering gifts to students in schools in remote areas of provinces and cities throughout the country, and also aims to raise funds for athletes in the city with the support of the HCMC National Sports Training Center.

Related News
By Nguyen Anh - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Run To Live 2024 charity running race 2nd edition of Run To Live 21-km half marathon SGGP Newspaper

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn