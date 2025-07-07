Grandmaster Le Quang Liem claims victory at int'l chess tournament in Spain

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem has emerged victorious at the international chess tournament held in Spain, securing the championship title.

On July 7, Vietnam time, Le Quang Liem triumphed over Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand in the final of the 2025 Leon Masters rapid chess tournament, securing the championship.

The Leon Masters 2025 final match, featuring Viswanathan Anand, has garnered significant attention from experts due to Anand's impressive record in chess, including five world championship titles in standard chess and two in rapid chess. The final match, where Le Quang Liem defeated Anand 3-1, was a highlight of the tournament.

In the first game of the 2025 Leon Masters final, Le Quang Liem, playing white, took the lead in a cautious opening as both players aimed for a steady start. Quang Liem maintained the upper hand, securing victory after 58 moves.

In the second game, with black pieces, Quang Liem faced Viswanathan Anand, who sought to recover from his initial loss. Quang Liem’s solid defense culminated in a decisive 34th move, forcing Anand to concede.

The third game, no longer pivotal, ended in a draw. With a final score of 2.5-0.5, Le Quang Liem defeated Viswanathan Anand to claim the Leon Masters title in his debut, marking a commanding triumph in Spain.

By Minh Chien - Translated by Anh Quan