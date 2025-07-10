Sports

Vietnamese chess masters win big at regional age group championships

Vietnamese players took gold medals in almost all the categories in standard chess from July 2-8 in the Berjaya Penang Hotel in Penang.

chess.jpg
The Vietnamese Girls U16 team win gold of the ASEAN+ Age Groups Chess Championships 2025. (Photo courtesy of Vietnam Chess Federation)

Vietnam's masters won big at the ASEAN+ Age Groups Chess Championships 2025, which will close on July 11 in Malaysia.

Vietnamese players took gold medals in almost all the categories in standard chess from July 2-8 in the Berjaya Penang Hotel in Penang.

They dominated in 15 out of 16 pools of team event and 13 out of 16 of individual events of 16 of individual events.Among the champions were Vo Quang Minh (Open U6); Nguyen Xuan Thao Han (Girls U6), Nguyen Ha Thi Hai (Open U16), Dang Le Xuan Hien (Girls U16), Dang Anh Minh (Open U18) and Nguyen Binh Vy (Girls U18) and Tu Hoang Thong (U50).

Players will compete in blitz and rapid chess on July 9-10, with Vietnamese masters expected to repeat their high performance in both disciplines.

More than 300 competitors from 18 countries and regions took part in the events. Among them were world chess powerhouses such as China, India, Macau (China), Malaysia and Vietnam.

VNA

Tags

blitz and rapid chess Vietnamese masters the ASEAN+ Age Groups Chess Championships

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn