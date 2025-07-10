Vietnamese chess masters win big at regional age group championships

Vietnamese players took gold medals in almost all the categories in standard chess from July 2-8 in the Berjaya Penang Hotel in Penang.

The Vietnamese Girls U16 team win gold of the ASEAN+ Age Groups Chess Championships 2025. (Photo courtesy of Vietnam Chess Federation)

Vietnam's masters won big at the ASEAN+ Age Groups Chess Championships 2025, which will close on July 11 in Malaysia.

They dominated in 15 out of 16 pools of team event and 13 out of 16 of individual events of 16 of individual events.Among the champions were Vo Quang Minh (Open U6); Nguyen Xuan Thao Han (Girls U6), Nguyen Ha Thi Hai (Open U16), Dang Le Xuan Hien (Girls U16), Dang Anh Minh (Open U18) and Nguyen Binh Vy (Girls U18) and Tu Hoang Thong (U50).

Players will compete in blitz and rapid chess on July 9-10, with Vietnamese masters expected to repeat their high performance in both disciplines.

More than 300 competitors from 18 countries and regions took part in the events. Among them were world chess powerhouses such as China, India, Macau (China), Malaysia and Vietnam.

