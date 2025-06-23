Vietnam wins multiple medals at Thailand Open Track & Field Championships 2025

The Vietnamese track and field team began competition at the 2025 Thailand Open Track & Field Championships on June 22 (local time).

On the first day of the tournament, the Vietnamese track and field team secured its first gold medal thanks to Nguyen Khanh Linh’s performance in the women’s 1,500-meter race.

Vietnamese athlete Nguyen Khanh Linh wins the gold medal in the women’s 1,500-meter race. (Photo: Organization Unit of Thailand Open Track & Field Championships 2025)

Young athlete from Vietnam Nguyen Khanh Linh finished first with a time of 4 minutes 30.74 seconds to win the gold medal, followed by athlete Nimall from Sri Lanka with a time of 4 minutes 32.39 seconds. The third place went to Savinder Singh from Malaysia with 4 minutes 38.30 seconds.

On the same day, the Vietnamese athletics team won two more silver medals in the women’s discus throw event.

The Vietnamese track and field athletes are competing at the 2025 Thailand Open Track & Field Championships from June 20 to June 26.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong