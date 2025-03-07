Run To Live 2025 ready to welcome thousands of runners

Starting from noon on March 7, participants for Run To Live 2025 can receive race numbers and race kits from the organizers at Metropole Thu Thiem, Tran Bach Dang Street, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

The Run To Live 2025 race officially takes place from March 7 to March 9 at Metropole Thu Thiem, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

The main race day will kick off on March 9. Race for the haft marathon- 21 kilometers will start at 04:30 a.m., followed by 05:00 a.m. for the distance of ten kilometers and 5:30 a.m. for the distance of five kilometers.

Runners queue in designated BIB collection areas to receive race number and race kit for the race day of Run To Live. (Photo: SGGP/Dung Phuong)

As announced by the organizers, runners will receive race numbers and race kits, and explore the Expo area from midnight on March 7 to the end of March 8 before the main race day.

The Run To Live 2025 Expo is located at Tran Bach Dang Street with a spacious and open area, featuring various zones, including an area for BIB and race kit collection, photo booth, sponsor booths, athlete recovery area and other spaces being ready to welcome thousands of runners for check-ins, interactive games and community-building activities.

Runners will queue in designated BIB collection areas based on their registered distances and will receive their BIBs via a QR Code sent to their registered email in advance.

The race kit for Run To Live 2025 includes race shirt, BIB (competition number), race bag for long-distance runners and finisher shirt for those who complete the race according to the regulations.

Additionally, over 1,000 volunteers have participated in the event. They will be present throughout the three-day event, divided into specialized teams to cheer and assist runners.

More than 1,000 volunteers have participated in the three-day event. (Photo: Thanh Quoc)

After the first season, Run To Live 2025 has gained strong support from city leaders, government agencies and the sports community.

According to the organizers, Run To Live 2025 Season 2 has attracted approximately 10,000 runners, both professional and amateur, who registered to run in the five-kilometer, ten-kilometer and 21-kilometer distances. For the half marathon- 21 kilometers alone, there have been around 5,000 runners.

Notably, nearly 500 foreign runners registered for the event.

The Run To Live – Run for Life 2025 race is part of a series of activities organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper to commemorate 50 years of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025) and also the 50th anniversary of the first issue of SGGP (on May 5, 1975 - May 5, 2025). This meaningful event aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. Run to Live 2025 Season 2, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Miracle Entertainment Group and the Management Board for Thu Thiem Urban Development, officially takes place from March 7 to March 9 at Metropole Thu Thiem in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong