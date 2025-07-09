Vietnam–France sports cooperation strengthens with promising new initiatives

In recent years, the partnership between Vietnam and France in sports and physical training has grown steadily, laying a solid foundation for mutual development and advancement in the field.

This deepening cooperation was further reinforced during a recent meeting between Mr. Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet, Director General of the Vietnam Sports Administration, and Mr. Olivier Brochet, French Ambassador to Vietnam.

Mr. Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet (R), Director General of the Vietnam Sports Administration, at the meeting with Mr. Olivier Brochet, French Ambassador to Vietnam.

The longstanding collaboration between the French Embassy and the Vietnam Sports Administration has yielded notable achievements, particularly through a series of diverse activities organized before, during, and after the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Ambassador Olivier Brochet highlighted the successful implementation of the My Coach Pro software training program for national team coaches—a project that has received highly positive feedback from participants.

To maximize the software's utility, a Vietnamese-language version of My Coach Pro is scheduled for official launch this September. Ambassador Olivier Brochet expressed hope that the Vietnam Sports Administration would actively promote the program nationwide, helping Vietnamese athletes improve their performance in the near future.

Previously, My Coach Pro had already been introduced to multiple national teams in Vietnam. Once coaches became familiar with its features, they were able to analyze and interpret performance data collected from athletes in real time, using integrated smart devices such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops. This marked a significant step in data-driven training and athlete management.

French Ambassador Olivier Brochet extends his congratulations to powerlifter Le Van Cong on winning the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

During the working session, Director General Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet voiced Vietnam’s aspiration for continued support from France, particularly in developing high-performance athlete management systems that meet international standards—especially as Vietnam prepares for the 2026 Asian Games (Asiad). He also expressed a desire to see broader cooperation in areas such as research exchange programs, expert and athlete training, and technical support across various sports disciplines.

In February 2025, the Vietnam Sports Administration and the French Embassy signed a Memorandum of Understanding on sports cooperation. Under the agreement, both sides pledged to focus on key areas including regular training programs in sports nutrition and psychology, the application of advanced technologies in coaching, and the exchange of expertise in evaluating athlete performance. Notably, elite athletes from both countries will have the opportunity to participate in training camps in France or Vietnam, aimed at enhancing their professional skills and fostering greater international exchange in the sports arena.

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan