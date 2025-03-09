Sports

“Run to Live 2025” kicks off with over 10,000 runners

More than 10,000 people joined the “Run to Live 2025” charity race, which took place in Thu Duc City this early morning.

cap-8922-7421-1654.jpg.jpg
More than 10,000 people join the “Run to Live 2025” race which takes place in the early morning of March 9. (Photo: SGGP)

Athletes competing in 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km departed from Ba Son Bridge and finished in Thanh May Loi Park on Tran Bach Dang Street.

This year’s event saw the participation of professional athletes and singers such as singer Quang Hung Master D, runner Hoang Nguyen Thanh, who finished first in the men's 21-kilometer category in the Run to Live 2024, Pham Thi Hong Le who came second in the female half marathon in the Run to Live 2024, singer MLee, and others.

The Run to Live 2025 is organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, Miracle Entertainment Group, and the Management Board for Thu Thiem Urban Development. The running race raising funds for athletes in HCMC and disadvantaged children across the country took on March 7-9, 2025, in Thu Duc City.

Some images of the race:

482984482-532315946586544-2778127274756377841-n-5780-200.jpg.jpg
cap-8917-8423-7602.jpg.jpg
dsc-0021-1129-808.jpg
dsc-0068-7127-6920.jpg
dsc-0073-7391-5162.jpg
dsc-0088-1900-7505.jpg
By Huu Thanh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Run To Live 2025 Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper charity race kicks off

