1,500 members of P2P Community eager to race day of Run To Live 2025

With 1,500 runners participating in Run To Live 2025 Season 2, the P2P Community which is a dynamic and growing sports community with over 2,000 members has become the running club with the largest number of competitors at this event.

As soon as embracing information that Run To Live 2025 would return for its second season, the P2P Community actively called on its members to register.

Notably, 700 members have registered for the half marathon of 21 kilometers.

1,500 members of P2P Community are eager to race day of Run To Live 2025.

In the spirit of responding to the event, the community members set a purpose of running for health and enjoyment while numerous runners set goals of completing the race in under two hours (Sub 2), under 1 hour 45 minutes (Sub 1:45), or significantly breaking their previous personal records.

To achieve the target, P2P Community members have consistently trained every week, even throughout the recent Lunar New Year holiday.

A representative of the P2P Community management team said that the Metropole Thu Thiem is valued highly as a convenient and familiar venue for runners, helping them have the best conditions to achieve high results.

Beyond personal achievements, the P2P Community is also planning to set up cheering stations along the marathon course, equipped with banners, bottled water, whistles, drums and other cheering tools to support thousands of athletes and create a vibrant atmosphere throughout the event.

By Thu Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong