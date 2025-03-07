Prize structure for Run To Live 2025 amounts to US$27,433

The Run To Live 2025 Season 2 is approaching its official competition day on March 9 with a prize structure nearing VND700 million (US$27,433) along with many other gifts from sponsors.

The tournament aims to not only honor the most outstanding marathon athletes, but also offers exciting prize overalls across various categories.

The race kit for Run To Live 2025 includes race shirt, BIB (competition number), race bag for long-distance runners and finisher shirt for those who complete the race according to the regulations.

Run to Live 2025 Season 2, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Miracle Entertainment Group and the Management Board for Thu Thiem Urban Development, officially takes place from March 7 to March 9 at Metropole Thu Thiem in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

Around 10,000 people have registered to participate in this event, showing that is not just a sports event but also a place to meet, connect and express the running spirit of the community.

The prize structure for Run To Live 2025

The total prize pool of the tournament is nearly VND700 million (US$27,433), including two record-breaking prizes for the 21-kilometer distance, 18 overall prizes, 24 age group prizes and several other awards such as cosplay (costume), couple and team prizes.

In addition to the award overall for the first, second and third places (male/female) for the categories of five-kilometer, ten- kilometer and 21- kilometer distances, the organizers will also offer prizes for the top 3 male/ female runners winning the haft marathon– 21 kilometers by different age group (male/female) under 29 years old, 30-39 years old, 40-49 years old and over 50 years old.

Notably, the organizers will offer two special prizes worth VND400 million (US$15,673) for breaking the national record in the half-marathon distance- 21 kilometers. Each male and female winner will receive VND200 million (US$7,850).

Currently, marathon athlete Hoang Nguyen Thanh with a record of 1 hour, 6 minutes and 39 seconds at the 2024 Vietnam International Half Marathon, and Nguyen Thi Oanh with a record of 1 hour 13 minutes 22 seconds at the 2025 Vietnam International Half Marathon currently hold the national record for the 21-kilometer distance. These record figures will be updated until the beginning of the Run To Live Season 2.

For the second season, the organizers have also launched a special photography contest, named "Lens On The Run", exclusively for professional and amateur photographers nationwide, aiming to capture the most beautiful and impressive moments of Run To Live 2025. The total prize pool of the photography contest is up to VND50 million (US$1,958).

Beyond the grand prizes, the organizers have announced several benefits for participants, including race kits and various items including a race shirt, BIB (competition number) and a race bag for long-distance runners. Participants who complete the registered distance within the limited time frame according to the regulations will receive a finisher shirt from the organizers.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong